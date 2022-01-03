Julia Taubitz and Johannes Ludwig kick off new year with luge World Cup wins in Winterberg

Germany's Johannes Ludwig and Julia Taubitz were both victorious in their home luge World Cup meet that took place in Winterberg from 1-2 January.

Ludwig's victory on 1 January was his fourth of the World Cup season, as he produced remarkable consistency to finish the two runs in 52.349 and 52.33 seconds for a combined time of 1min 44.679. His closest challenger was Austria's Nico Gleirscher who finished in 1:44.747, while third place went to another Austrian, Wolfgang Kindl, who had a combined time of 1:44.86.

Ludwig now leads the overall World Cup standings by over 100 points, with 675 to Kindl's 551. The Russian Roman Repilov sits third with 430 points.

Men's World Cup standings

Johannes Ludwig, 675 points Wolfgang Kindl, 551 points Roman Repilov, 430 points

In Sunday's women's race, Taubitz increased her stranglehold on the overall World Cup standings with a stunning victory on home ice. Her combined time of 1min 53.167 came about after a first run of 57.019 was followed by a faster run of 56.148 to seal the win. Four-time Olympic gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger, who was looking for her first win of the season, finished second having led at the halfway point. Runs of 56.936 and 56.472 gave her a combined time of 1:53.408, which was just enough to secure the silver medal. Third place in Germany went to Austria's Madeline Egle, who registered the fastest of all the second runs to end with a combined time of 1:53.423.

Women's World Cup standings

Julia Taubitz, 694 points Madeleine Egle, 592 points Anna Berreiter, 535 points

In an event-filled doubles competition, there was more joy for German fans as Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt took their 46th World Cup victory with a time of 1:27.184. The competition saw a number of pairs crash out, including Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken and pre-race favourites Andris and Juris Sics who sit 2nd and 1st respectively in the overall World Cup standings.

Second place on the day went to Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller (1:27.225) with the podium completed by compatriots Yannick Mueller and Armin Frauscher (1:27.338).

There is now just over one month to go until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which begin on 4 February. The luge competition kicks off with the men's singles on 5 February with the women's singles beginning on 7 February.

Doubles World Cup standings