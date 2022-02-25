Tan Kim Her to return as India’s badminton doubles coach

Malaysian ace Tan Kim Her is all set to return as India’s doubles badminton coach. The Indian sports ministry, on Friday, approved his appointment until the Asian Games 2026.

In December, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) had opted to retain most of its coaching staff till September 30 this year with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games scheduled in a busy 2022 calendar.

This will be the 50-year-old Tan Kim Her’s second stint with the Indian national badminton setup. His first tenure was from 2015 to 2019.

Back then, the former Olympian was responsible for pairing up Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have developed into India’s top doubles team on the international arena over the years. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are currently ranked world No. 8 in the BWF Rankings for men’s doubles pairs.

Tan Kim Her is also credited with moulding the Indian team of Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy, who won the Commonwealth Games 2018 women’s doubles bronze together. India also won the team event at CWG 2018 under the guidance of the Malaysian.

“Satwik and I are happy that Tan coach will be back with us,” Chirag Shetty said. “We always looked up to him as he paired us together despite our early hesitation because while we were similar, neither of us was confident of playing in the front court.

“Tan coach’s conviction helped us reach the level we did. He got us from nowhere to the top 16 by the time he left India,” Chirag added.

The Malaysian was contracted to coach India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he resigned in 2019 citing personal reasons.

Tan Kim Her later took charge of the Japanese national team and guided Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino to the mixed doubles bronze at Tokyo 2020 and a mixed doubles silver at the BWF world championships 2021.

Under Tan, Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi also won the men’s doubles gold at the world championships in Spain last year.

During his second stint in India, Tan will also be responsible for putting in place an overall coaching system and plan besides overseeing the coach’s education.

Among other things, he will identify Indian coaches with potential and assist in developing them by holding four workshops each year.

Tan Kim Her has also coached the national teams of England, South Korea and Malaysia over the course of his illustrious career.