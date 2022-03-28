Taliqua Clancy: The beach volleyball star playing with Australia's Indigenous in her heart

A close inspection of Taliqua Clancy’s beach volleyball uniform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics revealed that she was representing so more than herself and one nation.

The 29-year-old wore Australia’s green and gold during the tournament as she and teammate Mariafe Artacho del Solar clinched a memorable silver medal.

But the Aboriginal flag painted on Clancy’s nails revealed the other nation she was deeply proud to be playing for in Japan.

“It is always extremely important for me to represent my people well,” Clancy told Channel Seven. “I have never felt so supported as an Indigenous athlete and it is nice that we are really acknowledging our First Nations people.”

Taliqua Clancy had the Aboriginal flag painted on her nails for the beach volleyball final at Tokyo 2020. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

In finishing second, the Wulli Wulli and Goreng Goreng athletes became the 10th Indigenous Australian to win an Olympic medal, following in the illustrious footsteps of Sydney 2000 Olympic champion Cathy Freeman, and Atlanta 1996 hockey gold medallist Nova Peris.

That list also includes swimmer Samantha Riley, softball star Stacey Porter, basketballer Rohanne Cox and hockey players Baeden Choppy, Desmond Abbott, and Joel Carroll.

Tokyo 2020 was an especially poignant Games, with basketball player Patty Mills becoming the first Indigenous Australian to carry the nation’s flag in the Opening Ceremony, in what was a record showing of 16 Indigenous Australians in their 480-athlete delegation.

In a nod to his heritage, the Canberra-born athlete of Aboriginal Australian descent donned a traditional facemask into the Japan National Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, Freeman’s heroic effort to win 400m gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympics was a pivotal moment in Clancy's early athletic career.

After witnessing a fellow Indigenous athlete succeed on the world’s greatest stage, she decided that she wanted to reach those heights too.

At Rio 2016, Clancy became the first Indigenous Australian beach volleyball player to represent her country at an Olympic Games.

Despite her success and growing profile, she never forgot her roots and frequently visited remote Indigenous communities in South Australia. Her mission was two-fold: to inspire the next generation of young athletes, and help improve school retention rates, while reconnecting students with their Aboriginal heritage.

"I'm still educating myself about the history of our culture but staying connected to my heritage is extremely important to me, so being able to share that with these students is pretty special,” Clancy told Olympics.com.au.

A match made in heaven

There is something special brewing between Clancy and Artacho del Solar.

Having known each other since they were juniors – even winning a bronze medal at the 2012 U21 World Champions – and seeing each other around with both being part of the national programme, it was a destiny of sorts that they would become partners.

“Our pathways changed when it came to the Olympic cycle [in 2016], but I feel that journey that we both took and those experiences that we had, I think that's what really helped us when we came together in 2017,” Clancy explained.

“I think we've got a really great chemistry on the court. We trust each other a lot.

“We have similar values, even just like culturally… we're both very family-orientated and passionate so I feel all those elements have just made us such a great team.”

In their first season together on the FIVB World Tour, Clancy and Artacho Del Solar won the most titles ever by an Australian men’s or women’s beach volleyball team – gracing the podium six times (they've since added another title in early 2021 at Cancun) and finished their 2018 season ranked within the top five in the world.

By July of the following year, and after becoming the first Australian beach volleyball team since 2003 to win a World Championship medal, the duo reached world No.2 status.

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Little did Clancy know, her impact was about to grow exponentially due to her performances on the sand due to her new partnership with Del Solar.

In the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the match made in Heaven won two Asian Beach Volleyball Championships, six legs of the FIVB World Tour, a Commonwealth Games silver and a World Championships bronze.

Their star burned even brighter when they eliminated Canadian world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the Olympic quarter-finals in Japan. Eventually, they lost to April Ross and Alix Klineman of the USA in the goldmedal match, but the impact of their success was already inspiring the next generation.

"Being able to inspire my community… It's indescribable, it's such an honour because I love representing my people,” Clancy continued.

"There are so many great athletes out there, especially Indigenous Australians like Cathy Freeman.

"She was the one who really paved the way for young Aboriginal people and athletes coming through, to really aim high and never put limitations on yourself.”