Takahashi Daisuke and Muramoto Kana continue partnership for another season 

Figure skating legend Takahashi Daisuke continues his ice dance adventure for at least another season.

Just two months after making his World Championship debut in ice dance, the 36-year-old announced on Friday (27 May) that he will skate with Muramoto Kana for another season.

"We are in San Francisco now, getting ready for the new season," said the Vancouver 2010 Olympic bronze medallist and world champion in men's singles in a post on Instagram.

"I don't know what the future holds but we will give it everything we have. We are looking forward to our third season together and ask for your support."

Muramoto added: "We are excited and can't wait to show what we have in store."

Takahashi left singles after the 2013-14 season before returning to Japanese nationals in 2019, then made the transition to dance.

Takahashi and Kana made their World Figure Skating Championships debut as a team on 25 March, ending up in 16th place.

"It’s been a while since I last competed at the worlds," he said back in March.

"It’s a weird feeling because the ice dance is definitely different and feels new, but at the same time, it feels like I never left the sport. It’s been two years since I’ve been in ice dance but for the first time, I feel like I finally belong in this company, in this field."

Muramoto/ Takahashi look forward to home world championships 2023

Muramoto/Takahashi fell short in qualifying for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 earlier this season, after a big mistake at the qualifying event - Japanese nationals. But they showed their potential at the Four Continents in Tallinn, Estonia, where they finished second.

Their big goal in the upcoming season is to shine at the next World Championships, scheduled for 20 - 26 March 2023 in Saitama/Japan.