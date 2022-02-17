Medals update: Takagi Miho breaks Olympic record en route to women's speed skating 1000m gold

Japan's Takagi Miho set an astonishing time of 1:13.19 to win the women's Olympic speed skating 1000m title and break the Olympic record.

The 27-year-old had won three silver medals at Beijing 2022 before the 1000m final, with second-place finishes in the 1500m, 500m and team pursuit.

However, in a race that will go down in Olympic history, Takagi stunned the watching world to take the gold medal and the title of Olympic champion.

Second-place and the silver medal went to Netherlands' Jutta Leerdam, who finished 0.64 seconds behind in a time of 1:13.83. The bronze medal was won by world record holder, Brittany Bowe of the USA in 1:14.61.

Takagi won the bronze medal in the 1000m at PyeongChang 2018, however since then, she has gone on to become the world champion. She now becomes only the third reigning world champ to win 1000m gold after Karin Enke in 1984 and Bonnie Blair in 1994.

More to follow...