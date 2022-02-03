Taffy Abel: The incredible story of Team USA's first Native American ice hockey player 

Clarence John 'Taffy' Abel was a game-changing, barrier-breaking, heavy-hitting ice hockey player whose legacy can be seen at Beijing 2022.

Abel was Team USA's first ever Olympic Native American ice hockey player and its first Olympic Winter Games flagbearer at Chamonix 1924.

Ninety-eight years later, Abby Roque, born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan like Abel, will become the first Native American to play for the women's Olympic ice hockey team.

Abel's life was legendary.

If you asked him what business he was back in the day he'd say "I'm in the business of winning," and he did a lot of business over the years.

His hockey playing style is clear from a 1922 report which read: 'Taffy jarred the carcasses of the Canadians.'

The U.S. hall of famer was, many believe, the first Indigenous player in the NHL too: Harry Watson, Babe Dye, and Howie Morenz were some of his greatest opponents.

Prejudice, racism, and exclusion were even greater ones.

Born on 28 May 1900, his mother Charlotte Gurnoe Abel was a member of the Chippewa Indian Sault First Nation, often known as the Soo Tribe today, and his father was U.S. citizen John Abel.

His mother became a U.S. citizen only because she married one and Clarence John was forced to hide his native heritage in a white-dominated world.

"There was much discrimination against Indians and blacks," his nephew George Jones told Sootoday.com.

"On the public side, he was a white guy in a white world. He didn’t make it publicly known that he was native until after his mother passed. This type of oppression was common among racial minority groups.”

In January 1924, he proudly waved the USA flag at the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony at the Chamonix 1924 Games in France.

Even then “he had to pass as a white person in order to get in,” says his nephew.

Nearly a hundred years on, Jones hopes 4 February - the day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games Opening Ceremony - will also be known as Taffy Abel Day to celebrate the life and legacy of a hockey pioneer.

Taffy Abel: From sweeping the ice to dominating it

Young Taffy started off as an ice sweeper, absorbing everything as he watched the adults play. Rather than be paid for their work, he and friends were given ice time to play.

They formed a team called 'The Sweepers' and ripped up the regional league, winning an amateur championship.

At the time, he worked through high school delivering coal and oil with his good friend and teammate Sam Kokko.

The nickname 'Taffy' came from the way he would sneak taffy candy into the classroom as a young boy.

But there was nothing sweet about him when he stepped on the ice: A 1.85m (6'1), 102kg (225lb) defenceman, winning was what Abel did, any way he could.

"His job with a body check was to put someone down on the ice or over the boards and he did it,” continues George Jones to Soo Today.

Jones also highlights the spirit of sportsmanship his uncle had.

“The thing is you have to be in the business of winning, but you have to be a good sportsman,” said Jones. “Winning is winning, but you have to shake hands with opponents after a match."

Taffy's take-no-prisoners approach to the game did not impress everyone though.

"We intend to put a stop to anything that savours of ruffianism," USAHA President W.S. Haddock said, threatening to have Taffy kicked out of the league.

Taffy Abel at the Chamonix 1924 Winter Olympic Games

Taffy wasn't kicked out though, and even won Haddock over when he was appointed manager of the United States ice hockey team for the 1924 Winter Olympic Games.

According to the USA Hockey Hall of Fame, Abel carried the American flag and took the Olympic Oath for hockey players in Chamonix, France.

Captaining the team - another first - he scored 15 goals in five games for the U.S., taking them all the way to the final.

There they'd face their northern neighbours led by Harry 'Moose' Watson.

Canada were on a fearsome run and drawing crowds after defeating Czechoslovakia 30-0, Sweden 22-0 and Switzerland 33-0 in their first-round group games.

The Canadians then saw off Great Britain 19-2, but had a harder task with Abel and co.

Canada came out on top 6-1, but Taffy's performances didn't go unnoticed and the NHL came knocking.

Taffy Abel: The first Native American player to win the Stanley Cup

With the NHL still in its formative years, Abel was there at the beginning of it all, joining the New York Rangers in 1926 and playing in their first ever NHL game.

In the 1928 Stanley Cup series against the Montreal Maroons, there's a famous story about when the Rangers' goalie took a puck to the head and was stretchered off.

These were hardy pre-helmet days and, with the Rangers not permitted to call up a goalie from the stands, manager Lester Patrick strapped on the pads and played his first ever game between the pipes.

Abel and his fellow rugged blue-liner Ivan (Ching) Johnson allowed only three shots to be fired at Patrick.

The Rangers won the Stanley Cup that season and Abel would go on to win it again with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1933-34, playing 333 games in all in the big league.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame records that: "For many years, Abel was the only American-born player in the NHL and at one point with the Hawks set an NHL record when he played 100 minutes in a series against Les Canadians without a substitution."

Taffy Abel's legacy

A game-changing, barrier-breaking iconoclast, Taffy Abel goes down in history as a hockey great who cleared the ice for many others to come.

“He had a lot of firsts,” George Jones tells Soo Today, “he was the first ever U.S. flag bearer in Winter Olympics, first to win two Stanley Cups and the first Native American hockey player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

He was as fearless off the ice as he was on it, dedicating his post-playing career to coaching and enabling other Native Americans in the game.

“After hockey, he went back to Soo and formed an amateur hockey league for the American Soo Tribe,” Jones continues.

But he only did it after his mother had died in 1939.

He coached Sault Sainte Marie Indians of the Northern Michigan Hockey League (NMHL), and tried to help First Nation kids with alcohol addiction, counselling and showing them a different way through sport.

Taffy held charity benefits and mentored youths, never having any kids of his own with his wife Tracy Adeline Rickena Abel who he married in 1929, he tried to look out for those in his community.

Involved and engaged in hockey and the community right up to his death on the first of August 1964 from a heart attack, the many stories of his unbreakable spirit, drive and generosity still survive today.

At the Lake Superior State public university in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, there's a 4,000-seat home ice hockey rink that bears the name Clarence John “Taffy” Abel.

His Olympic legacy can be seen in Kenneth Moore's gold medal for Canada in 1932, the first Native American to top the podium, and in the many more who have taken part since.

That legacy stretches all the way to today in the Sault and beyond where First Nation people now have a thriving ice hockey culture.

Just ask Abby Roque, the Sault-born member of the Wahnapitae First Nation who will suit up for Team USA in Beijing.

"It's a small community, but a big hockey town," Roque told ESPN. "That's the sport to play in the Sault."

