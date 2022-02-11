Eyes on Paris 2024 Olympics, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran signs for French League club

With an eye on the Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has signed for top-tier French Pro A league club Jura Morez Tennis de Table for the 2022-23 season.

The French Pro A league is one of the top-rated table tennis leagues in Europe. G Sathiyan is likely to join his new club, which won the league in 2019, after the Asian Games conclude in September.

“It is one of the top leagues and a highly competitive one. I will feature in about 10 games for the club and get acclimatized to the conditions there as part of my tune-up for the Paris Olympics in 2024,” G Sathiyan told the Times of India.

G Sathiyan took a similar route before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Chennai-based table tennis player became the first Indian to sign for a Japanese T-League club and joined Okayama Rivets for the 2020-21 season. G Sathiyan crashed out in the second round of the men’s singles event at Tokyo 2020 - his debut Olympics.

G Sathiyan, however, bounced back by winning the ITTF Czech International Open singles crown in August later in the year.

The Indian table tennis player also has extensive experience playing in the Polish league.

Currently ranked 33rd in the world, G Sathiyan is preparing himself for a busy 2022 season, which features the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK in July-August and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

G Sathiyan had won a bronze medal in the men’s team event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. The Indian also won three medals - gold in men’s team, silver in men’s doubles and bronze in mixed doubles - at the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. He will be looking to impress again this year.

The 29-year-old G Sathiyan will be next seen in action at the WTT Contender Muscat in Oman later this month. The WTT Grand Smash in Singapore follows in March.