T20 World Cup 2022: How the semi-finalists will be identified

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 started in Australia on October 16 with the group stages and moved on to the Super 12s on October 21.

The top eight ranked T20 International teams, as of November 15, 2021, were joined by four teams from the qualifiers to form two groups in the Super 12s.

Group 1 featured New Zealand, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Afghanistan. India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands formed Group 2.

As per the format and playing conditions of the T20 World cup, each team plays five matches in the Super 12s, in a round-robin format. There are two points for a win and one point for an abandoned game.

After all the teams play each other once in their groups, the top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals. If two or more teams are level on points, the team with more wins will be awarded the higher place, followed by the Net Run Rate (NRR), if necessary.

So far, the semi-final dreams are officially over for Ireland and Afghanistan. No team has officially qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals so far. As of November 2, New Zealand and England from Group 1 and India and South Africa from Group 2 are in pole position to make the semis. Australia are the defending champions.

The T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals will be played on November 9 and 10. The final will be played on November 13.

T20 World Cup 2022: Teams in the semi-finals

TBD TBD TBD TBD

T20 World Cup 2022: Semi-final schedule and live India match start times

All times are India Standard Times (IST)

November 9, Wednesday: Semi-final 1 - 1:30 PM IST

November 10, Thursday: Semi-final 2 - 1:30 PM IST