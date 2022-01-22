Syed Modi badminton: PV Sindhu to face Malvika Bansod in final

India badminton ace PV Sindhu sailed into the final of the Syed Modi International 2022 after her opponent withdrew midway through the women’s singles semi-final match in Lucknow on Saturday.

PV Sindhu began the match strongly and took just 12 minutes to win the first game 21-11 against Evgeniya Kosetskaya of the National Badminton Federation of Russia.

The world No. 28 Kosetskaya decided to withdraw before the start of the second game and gave PV Sindhu an easy passage to the final on Sunday.

With this win, the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained on course for her first BWF title since winning the world championships in 2019.

The world No. 7 PV Sindhu will face upcoming Indian youngster Malvika Bansod, who defeated Anupama Upadhyaya 19-21, 21-19, 21-7 in the other semi-finals, in the final on Sunday.

Malvika Bansod, 20, created quite a stir after knocking out London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal from last week’s India Open and will be relishing the opportunity to add another high-profile scalp to her name by beating PV Sindhu in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, India’s final challenge in the men’s singles ended with Mithun Manjunath losing to Arnaud Merkle of France 21-19, 17-21, 21-9 in an 84-minute-long contest.

The mixed doubles finals on Sunday will see seventh seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto taking on T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada for the title.

Women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand’s daughter, will be seen in action later in the day.

Among other semi-finals to be played on Saturday are men’s doubles matches where fourth-seeded Indians MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be taking on Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun.

The second men’s doubles semi-finals will see the combination of Prem Singh Chouhan and Rajesh Verma taking on the sixth seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala for a place in the final.