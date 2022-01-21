Syed Modi badminton: PV Sindhu in semi-finals after tough win; HS Prannoy out

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Syed Modi International 2022 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

PV Sindhu, the top seed at the tournament, came from behind to clinch the contest 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in 65 minutes. Supanida Katethong, seeded sixth, had defeated PV Sindhu at the India Open semi-finals last week.

The world No. 7 PV Sindhu began the match on the backfoot and trailed 11-6 at the first break. Katethong proceeded to extend her lead to win the first game in 15 minutes.

The Indian raced to a 6-3 lead in the second. Katethong, however, cut down Sindhu’s lead and levelled the score at 10-10. PV Sindhu scored seven consecutive points from there to snatch the momentum and took the game to a decider.

In the third game, PV Sindhu took a 10-8 lead but Katethong clawed her way back to level the scores at 17-17. Just as it seemed the match was headed to a photofinish, Sindhu upped the ante and scored four straight points to win the contest.

PV Sindhu, chasing her first badminton title since the world championships in 2019, will face the fifth-seeded Evgeniya Kosetskya of the National Badminton Federation of Russia in the semi-finals.

Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, beat fellow Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap 21-11, 21-11 to make the semis. Bansod, who had lost to Kashyap at the India Open quarter-finals last week, will go up against Anupama Upadhyaya in the final four.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy suffered a shock defeat to Arnaud Merkle of France in straight games. The former world No. 8 Indian went down 21-19, 21-16 in 59 minutes.

In the absence of other top Indian players, Mithun Manjunath remains the sole Indian alive in the men’s singles draw. Manjunath overcame a stiff challenge from the National Badminton Federation of Russia’s Sergey Sirant to win the contest 11-21, 21-12, 21-18. He will face Arnaud Merkle in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles semi-finals on Saturday will see all-Indian affairs. MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly will face seventh seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto while Akshan Shetty-Simran Singhi will face T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.

Among other Indians to progress to the semi-finals were the women’s doubles teams of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand’s daughter, and Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan-Ashna Roy.