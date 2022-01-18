Syed Modi badminton: HS Prannoy eases into second round

Asian Championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of the men’s singles in the Syed Modi International 2022 badminton tournament at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

HS Prannoy, the world No. 24, defeated Danylo Bosniuk of Ukraine 21-14, 21-18 in 36 minutes and will face 19-year-old Priyanshu Rajawat in the round of 16.

Siblings Sameer Verma and Sourabh Verma, meanwhile, failed to get past the first round. Seeded fourth, Sameer Verma retired after just four minutes into his match against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.

Older brother Sourabh, seeded seventh, lost to Azerbaijan’s Ade Resky Dwicahyo 21-15, 19-21, 18-21 in a close 67-minute contest.

Former world champion PV Sindhu will take on 18-year-old shuttler Tanya Hemanth on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu will face USA’s Lauren Lam in the round of 16 if she gets past Hemanth and is likely to run into Thailand’s Supanida Katethong if she reaches the quarter-finals. Katethong had beaten PV Sindhu in the India Open semis last week.

India’s other top bet in women’s singles Aakarshi Kashyap also advanced to the next round after defeating compatriot Mugdha Agrey 21-13, 21-14 in 39 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap, who made the India Open semis, is slated to face fellow youngster Malvika Bansod in the quarters with lower-ranked opponents waiting for both in the round of 16.

Several seeded and top Indian players withdrew from the Syed Modi International 2022 after COVID-19 severely affected India Open 2022 which concluded in Delhi on January 16.

While world championships silver-medallist Kidambi Srikanth and Olympian Ashwini Ponnappa are still recovering from the virus, Lakshya Sen and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew late after winning men’s singles and doubles titles at India Open, respectively.