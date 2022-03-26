Swiss Open badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy fight their way into singles finals

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made it to the women’s singles final at the Swiss Open 2022 with a hard-fought win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong on Saturday.

Playing at the St. Jakobshalle Arena in Basel, former world champion PV Sindhu took one hour and 19 minutes to prevail 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 over Supanida Katethong in the semi-finals of the Super 300 event.

Sindhu will now face another Thai shuttler, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, in the final.

In the semi-finals, the Indian ace, ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings, faced a strong challenge from the 29th-ranked Supanida Katethong in the first game.

But powerful smashes from Sindhu, coupled with some unforced errors from Katethong, helped the Indian badminton player take the opener in 21 minutes.

Katethong responded strongly in the second game by targeting the left side of PV Sindhu, an area the Indian has clearly struggled with. Despite a late surge by Sindhu, Katethong was successful in forcing a decider.

Both players went toe-to-toe in the final game, with PV Sindhu holding a narrow 11-10 lead before the change of ends.

With Sindhu leading 16-13, Katethong produced another comeback to shift the momentum in her favour, turning the three-point deficit into a 16-18 lead.

The Indian, however, held her nerves to pocket five of the next six points and win the match.

This was the third meeting between the two shuttlers this year. Sindhu had lost to Katethong in the India Open semi-finals but defeated her at the Syed Modi International.

In the other semi-final, Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour 21-16, 21-18.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles semis, HS Prannoy pocketed a win over Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Anthony Ginting of Indonesia to reach his first BWF World Tour event final since 2017.

HS Prannoy, a Commonwealth Games medallist, took the opening game but went down in the next before winning the final game and, with it, the match. The scoreboard read 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.

Later, Kidambi Srikanth takes on reigning Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the second men’s singles semi-final.

Where to watch the Swiss Open 2022 badminton finals live in India?

Live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 final will be available on the subscription-based Voot Select platform and Jio TV in India.