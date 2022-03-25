Swiss Open badminton: India’s PV Sindhu sails into semi-finals

Former world champion PV Sindhu sailed into the women’s singles semi-finals at the Swiss Open 2022 with a straight games win over Canada’s Michelle Li in Basel on Friday.

PV Sindhu, the world No. 7, defeated her 12th-ranked opponent 21-10, 21-19 in the quarter-final match which lasted 36 minutes.

PV Sindhu started the match swinging and sealed the first game with ease. Michelle Li put up a much sterner fight in the second game and even took the lead at 18-17. However, PV Sindhu took four of the next five points to win the match and move to the next round.

PV Sindhu will face familiar foe Supanida Katethong from Thailand in the semi-finals. This will be the third time the Indian ace will be up against the world No. 29 Thai shuttler this year.

PV Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, had lost to Supanida Katethong in the India Open semi-finals but defeated her at the Syed Modi International.

Another Indian Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal had crashed out after losing to world No. 64 Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia in the second round on Thursday.

In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy, the world No. 26, defeated fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap 21-16, 21-16 in his quarter-final match.

Kidambi Srikanth, India’s highest-ranked player in men’s singles in the absence of Lakshya Sen, will be seen in action later in the day. The Indian, ranked 12th, will be up against world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-final.

India’s top women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy and Sameer Verma in men’s singles will also be playing their matches today.

While the Indian women’s pair, who dropped to the 20th spot in the latest BWF rankings, will face lower-ranked Malaysian pair Lim Chiew Sien and Vivian Hoo, Sameer Verma will have his task cut out against third seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia.