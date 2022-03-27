Swiss Open badminton: PV Sindhu clinches women’s singles title

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu won Swiss Open 2022 women’s singles title with a win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongramrungphan at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on Sunday.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won the final match 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes to claim the Super 300 crown.

This was Sindhu’s second title of the year after winning the Syed Modi International in January.

Ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings, PV Sindhu went into the final with a 15-1 head-to-head record over world No. 11 Busanan Ongramrungphan.

The match ebbed and flowed in the early exchanges, with both shuttlers fighting for every point. While second seed PV Sindhu relied on her big smashes, Busanan, seeded fourth, was effective with her perfectly placed cross court shots, especially near the net.

The first mid-game break saw Sindhu take a narrow two-point lead.

The Indian ace managed to break away late into the opening game after the Thai made a series of unforced errors.

The second game, however, was in complete contrast to the first, with Sindhu racing to a big 11-2 lead.

Busanan provided little resistance in the remainder of the game as PV Sindhu clinched the title with ease.

Later, HS Prannoy went down fighting in the men’s singles final against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-12, 21-18

The first game could have gone either way, with the world No. 8 Jonatan only leading by three points at the break. However, the Indonesian went on a scoring spree to pocket seven successive points and win the opener.

The second game was much more competitive but, despite saving three match points, the 26th-ranked HS Prannoy lost the title clash in 48 minutes.