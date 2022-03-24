Swiss Open badminton: PV Sindhu makes quarter-finals; Saina Nehwal ousted

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu won her women’s singles second-round match at the Swiss Open 2022 in Basel on Thursday and made it to the quarter-finals.

PV Sindhu, seeded second at the tournament, defeated world No. 30 Neslihan Yigit of Turkey 21-19, 21-14 in 42 minutes to advance in the final eight.

Trailing 11-9 at the break, PV Sindhu bounced back late to narrowly beat her Turkish opponent in the first game. The second game, meanwhile, saw world No. 7 PV Sindhu in cruise control as the two-time Olympic medallist sealed the match in straight games.

PV Sindhu will take on the unseeded Line Christophersen of Denmark or fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada, next.

World No. 25 Saina Nehwal, meanwhile, lost to world No. 64 Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 in 55 minutes to bow out.

Saina Nehwal won the first game but faltered in the next two.

Kidambi Srikanth, India’s highest-ranked player in men’s singles in the absence of Lakshya Sen, defeated world No. 60 Christo Popov of France, 13-21, 23-25, 21-11, in a 73-minute-long contest.

The world No. 12 Indian lost the first game but came back strongly to book his place in quarter-finals against world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Parupalli Kashyap also walked into the quarter-finals after his opponent, world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, withdrew at the last minute.

HS Prannoy, the world No. 26, had defeated world No. 62 Kalle Koljonen of Finland 19-21, 21-13, 21-9 in his second-round match to set up a final eight clash against Kashyap.

Upcoming Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha, however, lost to world No. 19 Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-18, 22-20 in women’s singles event.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered an upset loss at the hands of Yeremia Erich Yotje Yacob Rambitan and Pramudya Kusumawardana of Indonesia. The Indian pair, ranked world No. 7, lost to their 23rd-ranked opponents 21-19, 22-20.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had defeated All England Open champions Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia in first round.

India’s top women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, men’s doubles pairs - Ishan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek K and B Navaneeth-BS Reddy - and Sameer Verma in men’s singles will be in action later in the day.