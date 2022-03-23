Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal storm into second round

Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal progressed to the second round of Swiss Open 2022 after winning their respective matches in the women’s singles event at Basel on Wednesday.

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth also advanced to the second round of men’s singles.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, defeated Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-14, 21-12 in just 37 minutes.

The first game saw an even contest between PV Sindhu, the world No. 7 in badminton rankings, and Line Kjaersfeldt, ranked 25 places below the Indian, during the initial rallies. PV Sindhu, however, snatched the momentum with eight straight points and sealed the game to go up 1-0.

The Indian ace only tightened her grip on the match in the second game and sealed her spot in the second round with a comfortable win.

PV Sindhu, the second seed at the tournament, will take on world No. 30 Neslihan Yigit of Turkey next.

Earlier, London 2012 Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, dominated world No. 67 Yaelle Hoyaux of France 21-8, 21-13 to win in 31 minutes.

In another women’s singles match, India’s Ashmita Chaliha came from behind to beat France's Leonice Huet 19-21, 21-10, 21-11.

However, promising young Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap went down in their first-round matches.

While Malvika Bansod lost 21-16, 21-17 to Qi Xuefei of France, Aakarshi Kashyap was beaten 5-21, 17-21 by Germany’s Yvonne Li.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth won against world No. 75 Mads Christophersen of Denmark 21-16, 21-17.

Parupalli Kashyap, with a 21-17, 21-9 win over France’s Enogat Roy also made the second round. This was Kashyap’s first win on the BWF Tour since 2019.

World championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy, meanwhile, went up against each other in an intense all-Indian affair. HS Prannoy emerged victorious by a 25-23, 21-16 margin to make the second round.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from behind to defeat All England Open champions Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 17-21, 21-10, 21-18.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also advanced with a 21-16, 21-15 win over Switzerland’s Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann.

The other Indian women’s pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who created history by becoming the first Indian pair to make semis of All England Open last week, made an early exit after losing 21-10, 21-17 to Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, the second seeds from Thailand.

Swiss Open 2022, Day 1: Other Indian results

Men's doubles: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha-Ashith Surya lost to Ben Lane-Sean Vendy of England 14-21, 17-21.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek beat Rory Easton and Zach Russ of England 28-30, 21-14, 21-18.

Mixed doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-BS Reddy lost to Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue of France 12-21, 9-21.