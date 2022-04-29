'Young' Irie Ryosuke sweeps to 9th straight Japanese nationals title in 100m backstroke

Three-time Olympic medallist Irie Ryosuke is 32. And the backstroke swimmer is still chugging the fountain of youth.

Irie hammered out the world's fastest time of the season in the 100-metre backstroke on Friday (29 April), a 52.88 on the second day of the 2022 Japanese national swimming championships.

It was Irie's ninth - that's right, ninth - consecutive title in the event for which he holds the Japan record of 52.24. The four-time Olympian finished more than 1.5 seconds faster than the runner-up, Kaneko Masaki.

Irie surprised himself with his time on the evening, considering the fatigue built up during two-plus weeks of altitude training coming into the meet at the Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

"I'm really surprised," Irie said. "This time of the year, I push myself to the limit in training so I wasn't expecting this. And I didn't feel particularly fast during the race.

"I didn't think I was swimming anything close to a 52. I thought there was something wrong with the scoreboard when I looked up.

"I need to keep this up at the world championships and then the Asian Games. I'm thinking medals."

Irie burst off the wall and turned in 25.78. He came home comfortably ahead of the pack but realises Friday's performance will not be good enough for a place on the podium at the world championships in June in Budapest.

The team captain for Japan swimming at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, Irie has an excellent chance of medalling in the 100m back at the worlds for the first time in 11 years, especially with the Russians not competing.

He is dropping the 200m - which drains him emotionally, he says - to focus on the 100m for the worlds, which could pay off in a big way.

"In America, you just had a new world record in the 50 back and I think you’ll see some pretty fast races (at the worlds)," Irie said.

"With the first lap I had today of 25.7, I’d be left in the dust. I can run away with it in a domestic competition but on the world stage, it’s a whole different ballgame.

"I need at least a 25.5 at the worlds and finish it off in under 26.5. I know the Russians won’t be there but I need to focus on me first and foremost.

"At the very least, I’ve got to shoot for (my national record) if I want to stand a chance."

In the women's 200m freestyle, Ikee Rikako placed third in 1:59.46 with Shirai Rio winning in 1:57.52.

Ikee said she entered the 200m as part of her training. The real grab for the cancer survivor is Saturday's 100m.

"I'm really looking forward to it tomorrow. It's my target and half the distance," she said.