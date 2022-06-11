Out of the dark: Seto Daiya starting to see the light

No one more than Seto Daiya hopes a new year will bring new fortunes.

The Rio 2016 swimming bronze medallist and four-time long course world champion had an Olympic Games he probably would rather forget in Tokyo last summer.

Seto did not even qualify for the final in the 400-metre individual medley and 200m butterfly, and finished fourth in the 200m IM.

At one point tipped to be one of Japan’s strongest gold medal favourites for Tokyo 2020, Seto came away from the last Olympics empty-handed.

The postponement of a Games in his home country. A non-swimming infraction that led to his life falling part. After Tokyo, his closest friend and 400m IM Olympic champion Hagino Kosuke retired. And Seto tested positive for Covid in January this year.

It was all a bit too much for Seto - or anyone, for that matter - to overcome.

Knowing something had to change, Seto went back to the drawing board in April, announcing he would be working with new coach Kato Tsuyoshi.

Seto Daiya and Hagino Kosuke share their last laugh together at the Games in Tokyo. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Kato has groomed an Olympic champion before, coaching Kaneto Rie to the women’s 200m breaststroke gold at Rio 2016.

Seto felt that Kato, a tireless worker with a no non-sense reputation, was the right person to put him back on the path towards Paris 2024.

“Right now, I’m swimming more than I ever have in my entire life”, Seto told reporters in April. “Training is absolutely brutal”.

Seto earned a spot on the team for the upcoming FINA World championships at the trials in March. He is entered for the two IM races.

Having been pushed like never before - he trains as much as 10 hours a day - the 28-year-old has had a solid spring.

He owns the world’s fastest time of the season in the 400m - a 4 minutes, 9.07 seconds that he produced at the nationals - over Duncan Scott and Carson Foster, two of his main rivals for the title in Budapest.

For the Worlds, Seto has set the bar at a 4:07 for the 400m, 1:55 for the 200m - times similar to his personal bests.

As eager as he is for Budapest, the two-time Olympian will not be sweating it even if he comes up short. It’s all about Paris for Seto, who is nowhere near the end game yet.

“I’m pretty excited to see how I can swim this summer”, said Seto, who has noticeably bulked up this spring.

“I’ve been training but I haven’t been training specifically for the World championships.

“You might be able to say it’s a concern but I want to stay on the path and do what’s right for Paris”.