Ikee Rikako grabs 3rd title of meet as Japanese swimming nationals 2022 ends

Slowly but surely, Ikee Rikako is getting there - for Paris 2024

Ikee closed out her Japanese swimming national championships with victory in the 50-metre freestyle in 24.78 seconds on Sunday (1 May), her third title of the 2022 competition.

After the win, the two-time Olympian also finished fourth in the 100m butterfly (58.82) at the Yokohama International Swimming Pool as the four-day meet came to an end.

"I saved myself during the heats and had fun in both finals. I wasn't really aiming for a best since coming back," Ikee said, referring to her time in the 50m free. "I kind of surprised myself.

"I wasn't pressing at all in the 50 free. Felt nice and easy swimming it.

"I got some of my confidence back, I think."

The 21-year-old Ikee entered in five events for these nationals, nearly two months after disappointment at the Japanese trials for the world championships.

She will not be going to Budapest for that event, and had to refocus here for the World University Games (Universade) in June and the Asian Games in September. Both events are in China.

Ikee won the 50m fly on opening day of Japan's nationals, the 100m free on Saturday and capped the hat-trick on Sunday. She clocked her fastest times in all since beating cancer to return to competition two years ago.

While the 100 fly - her signature race which she owns the Japan record of 56.08 in - was her second race on the evening, Ikee said she had enough left to win it, had she gone for it from the very beginning.

But all in all, the 2018 Asian Games MVP was upbeat about where she stood looking ahead to a busy summer.

"I wasn't that tired. It was more about not racing the way I should have. I kind of screwed up there," she said.

"In hindsight, I had to be more aggressive from the first lap to win. I need to take a hard look in the mirror and take my lessons from this.

"Overall, I'm better than where I was for the trials. I had some of my best times since returning to competition which is a sign of improvement. But it's all about how I can build on this for the next one."

"The Universiade will be next", she said of the Games in Chengdu. "But it's a pretty long meet with the relay and everything. I need to train to get the most out of myself for that."

In other races on the final day, 15-year-old Narita Mio won the 200m backstroke in 2:10.45, trimming two seconds off her personal best. This is her first national title.

In the men's 100m butterfly, Tokyo Olympian Mizunuma Naoki, who broke the Japan record at last month's trials, came through first in a time of 51.23.