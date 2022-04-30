Double Tokyo Olympic champ Ohashi Yui solid gold in 200m IM at Japanese nationals

Double Tokyo Olympic champion Ohashi Yui outclassed the field to win her fourth 200-metre individual medley title at the Japanese national swimming championships on Saturday (30 April).

Ohashi - who swept the IM races at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 to become the first female Japanese athlete in history to net two golds at a single Summer Games - touched the wall in 2 minutes, 10.70 seconds for the victory.

At last month's trials for the world championships in June, Ohashi was clearly off the pace, placing second in the 200m and third in the 400m. She made the team for the worlds by virtue of her medals from Tokyo.

On Saturday, Ohashi bounced back to shave a full second off her time from the trials and was happy with her splits of 28.46-1:01.85-1:39.91.

"I lost at the trials. While it's important to stick to the plan, you have to win your races in any competition," she said at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

"My breaststroke at the trials wasn't very good. I still don't have the speed I want yet but I thought put together a good race across all four strokes."

Ohashi admitted that the weight of being an Olympic gold medallist had taken some toll on her. She will be Japan's only Games champion at the worlds this June and July.

The 26-year-old, however, is no longer stressing and remains focused on the task at hand. Ohashi reckons she will need to beat her time from Tokyo of 2:08.52 to reach the podium in Budapest.

"There was some pressure but more than the mental side, I thought it was important to get the work in first and take it from there. I came here prepared, knowing all the boxes I have to tick off.

"From here it's on to the European Grand Prix and then the worlds but I'll probably enjoy competing more overseas. I'll start to recover, I'll be faster and I'll enjoy the ride.

"At the worlds, I need to be sharp right from the start with the 200. The trials in America aren't over yet so not sure what the rankings will be like but I won't be that high.

"I'll just take it nice and easy and will look to throw a few surprises."

In other results, Ikee Rikako qualified for her second event at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, storming to the 100m freestyle crown in 53.83 - her fastest time since returning to competition after beating leukemia two years ago.

The Tokyo Olympian will have a busy final day on Sunday, when she is entered in both the 50m free and 100m fly, her signature race.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Honda Tomoru put more than two seconds on the field in the men's 200m butterfly, easing to victory in 1:54.72.