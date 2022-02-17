Surajit Sengupta, Indian football great and Asian Games medallist, dies of COVID

Surajit Sengupta, who was part of the Indian football team which won the bronze medal at the 1970 Asian Games, died on Thursday after a prolonged battle with COVID-19. He was 71.

The former India international was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus on January 23. Surajit Sengupta was put on life support 10 days ago but his condition didn’t improve. He breathed his last on Thursday afternoon.

Born August 30, 1951, Surajit Sengupta started his football career with Kolkata’s Kidderpore Club before going on to play for all the three Kolkata giants – East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

A goal-scoring midfielder with brilliant game reading ability, Surajit Sengupta soon came to be known as one of India’s finest players in the 70s and 80s.

Surajit Sengupta status as a legend was cemented during his time at East Bengal, with whom he won six consecutive Calcutta Football League titles between 1970 and 1976, six IFA Shield crowns and three Durand Cups.

During the era, often considered as East Bengal’s golden era in Indian football, Surajit Sengupta also captained the red and golds.

One match which established Surajit Sengupta as a fan-favourite among all East Bengal fans was the IFA Shield 1975 final against Mohun Bagan. A masterful performance and a goal by Sengupta helped East Bengal to a 5-0 win over their arch-rivals. The result remains the biggest Kolkata Derby win in the history of the bitter East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan rivalry – one of the oldest footballing feuds in the world.

For India, Surajit Sengupta played 14 international matches and also represented his country at the Asian Games in 1974 and 1978.

Surajit Sengupta was also an eloquent orator and wrote regular football editorials for various regional dailies after his retirement.

Surajit Sengupta’s death comes only days after the demise of Subhas Bhowmick, a fellow East Bengal and India legend.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Sengupta’s death and dubbed him as a 'heartthrob of football fans.'