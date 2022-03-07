Sunil Chhetri out of India’s friendlies in Bahrain with injury

On the heels of the announcement of the probables for the forthcoming international friendlies, the Indian football team suffered a major setback with captain Sunil Chhetri ruled out for the two matches with injury.

India are scheduled to play hosts Bahrain on March 23 and Belarus on March 26.

Sunil Chhetri has been playing for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) since November last year. The talismanic Indian football captain has had a challenging season in ISL 2021-22, scoring only four goals in 20 matches. BFC didn’t make the ISL semi-finals.

“I was really looking forward to the two friendlies… and it's a shame I'll be missing out,” Sunil Chhetri said. “It's been a long, tough season and I've suffered a few small injuries that need time to heal. I will be doing all I can to recover in time for the preparatory camp in May.

“The potential this squad possesses is immense, and a lot of the lads are riding high on confidence on the back of good performances in the league season. I'm certain we'll put out best foot forward. I'm wishing the team all the luck,” Chhetri added.

With 80 international goals to his name, Sunil Chhetri is India’s all-time top goal scorer.

In addition, winger Ashique Kuruniyan will also not be joining the preparatory camp as he is under rehab.

The players along with head coach Igor Stimac and the staff are due to assemble in Pune on March 10, for the camp with practice starting from next day onwards. The players from the clubs playing in the ISL semi-finals will be joining the camp as and when their club commitments end.

The Indian football team will depart for Bahrain on March 21.