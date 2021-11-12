Suni Lee: Olympic gold medallist says, "I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do"

Olympic champion gymnast Sunisa Lee says she was sprayed on the arm with pepper spray in what CNN and Sky News call a ‘racist incident’.

"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," Lee told PopSugar.

"I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen."

Lee became the fifth consecutive U.S. gymnast to win the women’s all-around Olympic title. Defending champion, Simone Biles, withdrew from competition at Tokyo 2020 for mental health reasons.

Suni Lee on the balance beam during the women's all-around final at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Sunisa Lee on mental health

The 18-year-old is currently taking part in the popular U.S. talent show ‘Dancing With The Stars’ in Los Angeles. She has realised her own mental health needs to be recognised.

"I'm only 18, living in L.A., and I have all of these expectations on me. On top of that, I put a lot of pressure on myself, so it's kind of scary,” she said to Popsugar.

"It's OK to feel down sometimes. But what I've realised is that it's important to express your feelings and ask for help. In the past, I might have pushed on and not acknowledged the state of my mental health. But there's so much power in owning your feelings. It's not weakness, it's actually taking control."