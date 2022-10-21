Sultan Johor Cup 2022 hockey, live streaming: India vs Malaysia in opener - full schedule

The Indian men’s hockey team will be in action at the Sultan Johor Cup 2022, which will be held in Johor Bahru in Malaysia from October 22 to 29.

The Sultan Johor Cup is a prestigious annual Under-21 international men’s hockey tournament which has been held in Malaysia since 2011. The previous two editions were cancelled due to COVID-19.

India are two-time champions, having won back-to-back Sultan Johar Cup titles in 2013 and 2014. Reigning champions Great Britain, meanwhile, are the most successful team in the tournament, having won the cup on three occasions - 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Hosts Malaysia won the inaugural edition in 2011 while Germany emerged victorious in 2012. Australia, champions in 2016 and 2017, are the only other team to have won the Sultan Johor Cup trophy.

The Sultan Johor Cup 2022, the 10th edition of the junior hockey tournament, will see six teams – India, Britain, Malaysia, Australia, Japan and South Africa – compete for the title.

In the preliminary round, each team will face the other in a single round-robin format. After all the matches are over, the top two teams will face each other for the coveted trophy.

The third and fourth-placed teams from the preliminary round, meanwhile, will play a classification match for the third-place finish. The fifth and sixth-placed teams from the group phase will similarly face off in the fifth-place playoff.

All the matches will be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium.

India, who lost the 2019 final 2-1 to Great Britain, have named an 18-member squad for the upcoming edition.

Uttam Singh, who featured in India's Junior World Cup campaign at home in 2021 and made his senior team debut at the Asia Cup 2022 held in Jakarta earlier this year, will captain the Indian hockey team. Boby Singh Dhami has been named the vice-captain of the team.

The Indian colts will start their Sultan Johor Cup 2022 campaign against hosts Malaysia on October 22 while their final match of the preliminary stage is against Britain on October 29.

Where to watch Sultan Johor Cup 2022 hockey live in India

Live streaming of the Sultan Johor Cup 2022 hockey tournament will be available on notthefootyshow YouTube channel. There will be no telecast of the Sultan Johor Cup on any TV channel in India.

Sultan Johor Cup 2022: Schedule for India hockey team

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

October 22, Saturday

India vs Malaysia - 6:05 PM IST

October 23, Sunday

India vs South Africa - 3:35 PM IST

October 25, Tuesday

India vs Japan - 3:35 PM IST

October 26, Wednesday

India vs Australia - 1:35 PM IST

October 28, Friday

India vs Great Britain - 1:35 PM IST

October 29, Saturday

5-6th place classification match - 1:05 PM IST

3-4th place classification match - 3:35 PM IST

Final - 6:05 PM IST

Indian hockey team for Sultan Johor Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ankit Malik

Defenders: Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep, Johnson Purthy

Forwards: Uttam Singh (captain), Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (vice-captain), Sudeep Chirmako