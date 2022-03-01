'Is that Bing Dwen Dwen... on ice?' 7 stronger together figure skating moments at Beijing 2022

While figure skating is a sport of just one or two competitors on the ice at a time, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 reminded us there is a strong community aspect to it, too.

Over the 11 days of skating inside the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Olympians and their support teams showed the true value of being #StrongerTogether - while also providing plenty of smiles, laughs and - not to be missed - a skating Bing Dwen Dwen mascot.

Here, we highlight seven of those smile-inducing moments in a look back at the event from Beijing 2022.

Kiss, cry and celebrate - together

There was perhaps no greater moment of togetherness during the individual portion of the figure skating event than when four-time world champion ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron received their Olympic-winning scores in the arena's 'Kiss and Cry' area.

They were clobbered by Montreal-based training mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who had won bronze, as well as Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who placed fourth.

The group hug came after Papadakis/Cizeron had sealed their golden fate four years after disappointment with silver at PyeongChang 2018.

Keegan Messing: Figure skating's flag-bearer

There are few stories as heart-warming as Kegan Messing's race-against-time journey from Vancouver to Beijing after being held in Canada for over a week after testing positive for Covid-19. The heartwarming part is that he made it, just in time for the men's event, in which he placed 11th.

The men were the first to compete after the team event, so Messing took on a new role in the largely empty arena: Canadian flag-bearer. Every time a Canadian skater would step onto the ice he would unfurl a massive Canadian flag, often running from one side of the stands to the other to whip up the crowd. Messing even borrowed the American flag at one point to support its skaters, too.

It's a tradition that Messing has carried on from previous events, and he also made his way to other venues during the Games to support Canadians as much as he could.

Yuzuru Hanyu and Bing Dwen Dwen Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Bing Dwen Dwen, on skates?!

While Hanyu Yuzuru is quite simply the most well-known skater of this generation, one of the Beijing 2022 mascots - Bing Dwen Dwen - was arguably the most sought-after celebrity during the Games, with long queues from fans, volunteers and athletes alike to get a photo with the panda, who was also sold in plush toy form and awarded to medallists as a treasured gift.

Bing - which can mean "ice" in Mandarin - made a surprise appearance at the figure skating gala exhibition on the final day of the Olympics, showing off some surprising skating skills and nearly breaking the Internet when Hanyu - and other skaters - skated with them, even helping Bing up when they fell.

Olympic family ties for the Kagiyamas

While a handful of skaters in Beijing were either the child of an Olympian or coached by a parent, few could claim both. The standout among them was 18-year-old Kagiyama Yuma, the men's silver medallist from Japan, who is coached by his father, Kagiyama Masakazu.

Masakazu skated at the Olympics in both 1992 and 1994, but never finished to the heights of his son, who was also the Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 champion, as well.

"To be able to come here together with [my father] makes me really happy," Yuma said after his podium finish. "[That] I could show [a] wonderful performance to my father is something that is really positive."

Jason and Evgenia's Toronto reunion

While the Covid pandemic loomed large over the Games, it had disrupted the sport long before, including breaking up training programs around the world.

That included the Toronto team under Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, namely two-time Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva, who returned home to train in 2020. The trio was brought back together, however, in Beijing, an emotional reunion that also included Jason Brown. It brought back memories of 2019, when Brown and Medvedeva had first arrived in Toronto and filmed a video committing to go to Beijing together.

Well, they did in a sense.

Shaun White (middle) at the figure skating, Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Shaun White: Ice dancing fan

While movements were limited in Beijing, one unexpected fan during the ice dance was legendary Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. The American, a three-time Olympic gold medallist competing in his fifth and final Games, took in the action during the free dance.

Maybe an appearance at Milano Cortina 2026 in dance, Shaun?

Chen and Bell: Training mates, friends, 'huge dorks'

If you caught a glimpse of Mariah Bell during Nathan Chen's free skate the American was clearly tense for her Southern California-based training mate, both skaters coached by Rafael Arutunian.

While Chen would finish with gold and Bell ended up in 10th, the duo also got to experience the Games together having trained together for six years. "We're both huge dorks," Bell said in an interview about their friendship. "It's so cool to go to the Olympics with him."