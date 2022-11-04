From outlier to frontrunner: The rise of street skateboarder Oda Yumeka

“I only see myself winning the title,” street skateboarder Oda Yumeka says coolly.

It’s June 2022, and World Skate Street Rome is about to begin. The competition is the first stop on the road to qualification process for street skateboarders eyeing Paris 2024, and for the 15-year-old it’s a little personal.

The Japanese rider missed the cut to represent the home team at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, and it is with a steely resolve she tells Olympics.com that she intends to improve her performances to guarantee it doesn’t happen again for the 2024 Games.

“I was not able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics last year, so this year I hope to finish in higher position at various international competitions and get points so that I can participate in Paris.”

Oda knows the competition is fierce, as it will be at the Street League Skateboard (SLS) Super Crown event this weekend (5-6 November) in Rio, Brazil.

Japan has one of the deepest teams in women’s street skateboarding and that’s before you factor in what the rest of the world is offering.

“Everyone is my rival,” she says. “But I have a rider I want to beat, who I’ve never won against: Rayssa Leal. She has an aggressive style and pulls off tricks I can’t do, that makes me feel like I don’t want to lose.”

At the conclusion of a blistering hot week in Rome, sure enough, Oda is on the podium.

She isn’t in first place, that goes to Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Nakayama Funa. But it’s an all-Japanese sweep with Nishiya Momiji in second and Oda in third.

Her target, Brazil's Leal, finishes the final in fifth.

It was, in a way, a goal achieved, but there was still a lingering sense afterwards that the competitor in Oda wasn’t completely satisfied: “I was happy to defeat Rayssa, but I didn’t beat Funa,” Oda says.

“But it was fun.”

Fun. That’s how it largely all began for Oda.

But unlike most of her peers, her skateboarding origin story doesn’t begin on a board in a garden or on a local street corner, but rather, on snow.

“I used to do snowboarding, but I didn’t have things to do in the summer,” she explains.

“When I was in my first year of elementary school my uncle recommended I do skateboarding. I joined a class, as there was a park, and I found it was fun. That is how I started.”

As she got to grips with skating the Japanese rider said her focus was on enjoying the moment. But then, when she entered her first competition and struck gold, something in her shifted: she developed a taste for competition.

Still hunting those wins, as well as that slice of fun, Oda is now thriving.

Intent on making it to Paris 2024, the young street skater has shown her compatriots this year that she is no longer an outlier in Team Japan.

After her third-place finish at World Street Skateboarding Rome, Oda went on to claim a bronze at Summer X Games 2022 behind Olympic champion Momiji and Australian prodigy Chloe Covell.

They were results that saw her handed a wildcard for the 2022 Street League Skateboarding competition and the hungry skater has capitalised on the opportunity to muscle in on the top of the women’s field.

She is one of four skateboarders that have already booked their place in the final at the Super Crown event (5-6 November) as one of the top four qualifiers.

Oda confirmed her name alongside Olympic medallists Leal and Momiji, as well as 2021 Super Crown winner Pamela Rosa. The last four will be determined in a Last Chance Qualifier taking place ahead of the final.

But what’s more telling about her rise through the rank is the way in which she is stepping up in competition.

On the first stop of the SLS tour in Jacksonville, Florida, the wildcard entry posted the highest ever single trick score by a female in the competition. Her kickflip front feeble notched an impressive 9.4 points.

In the moment, Oda sensed it. After landing it she flicked her board away and ran straight over to embrace her friend Shirai Sora before then being flooded by her hugs from her competitors as the scored was announced.

Oda Yumeka finished with a bronze at World Street Skateboarding Rome Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Oda would go on to finish Jacksonville in second place, before then going to take fourth and fifth in Seattle and Las Vegas respectively.

The points she has accumulated mean she’ll start in Rio de Janeiro as the third seed.

For those on the outside, Oda’s rise and consistency in her results might be surprising but for the young Japanese skater it’s all part of her improvement plans.

“My speed is different from the others, and I am trying to speed up,” Oda explains when asked how she is trying to differentiate herself from the rest of the field.

“I train around 3 hours every day. Occasionally, I take a break once a week. When I cannot pull off a trick how I want to, sometimes I feel I don’t want to do it. But I keep going until I execute the trick because if I give up, it’s over.”

That tenacity to persist when it gets hardest is a trait common amongst the top skateboarders and for Oda now, pushing on with her Paris 2024 campaign, it’s beginning to pay.

All that’s left for the skater is a major competition win and there’s a sense that for the competitive Oda, it can’t come soon enough.