Stockholm Diamond League 2022: Tough field awaits Neeraj Chopra - watch live streaming

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will look to continue his medal-winning streak at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra returned to competitive action in Finland earlier this month for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in August last year.

On his return, Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record with an 89.30m throw to clinch the silver at Paavo Nurmi Games. Later at the Kuortane Games, the Indian javelin ace braved tough and slippery weather conditions to secure the gold medal with an 86.69m throw.

At the Diamond League, a top-tier track and field competition hosted by World Athletics, Neeraj Chopra will face a strong field with Tokyo 2020 medallists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze) of the Czech Republic in the eight-man starting list.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who has the season’s longest throw of 93.07m at the Doha Diamond League, world No. 4 German Julian Webber and Finland’s Oliver Helander, who beat Neeraj Chopra to the gold at Paavo Nurmi Games, will also be in Stockholm.

This will be Neeraj Chopra’s seventh appearance in the Diamond League and his first since the event in Zurich, Switzerland in 2018. He is yet to win a medal at the meet.

Neeraj Chopra will be the only Indian competing at the Stockholm Diamond League. It will be his last event before next month’s World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Murali Sreeshankar was forced to pull out of the long jump event, listed as an add-on programme of the Stockholm Diamond League, due to visa processing for the world championships to be held in Oregon, the USA.

Where to watch the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 live in India?

Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to take the field in the men’s javelin throw event on Thursday, June 30, from 11.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.

The Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Stockholm Diamond League will be on Voot Select.