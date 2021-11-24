Stay as a team:  Manpreet Singh’s advice to India’s Junior World Cup team

As India gear up to defend their FIH Junior Hockey World Cup title, Manpreet Singh has urged them to stick together as a team especially if the going gets tough. Manpreet was the captain as India ended the 41-year Olympic medal drought by winning a bronze medal in men’s hockey at Tokyo 2020.

“Winning and losing is part of the game. But when we lose, there is a tendency to point fingers, but I told him that the team should not do that and just focus on your game. Just stay as a team. And that will help you win every match,” Manpreet said in a press release by Hockey India.

The Indian campaign gets underway on Wednesday, as the defending champions take on France on at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. Vivek Sagar Prasad, who played at Tokyo 2020, will lead the side.

“During my stay with the senior side, I have learned some valuable lessons from the big stage, like team always comes first,” Prasad said. “My job will be to keep the team together and pass on the Olympic experience as much as I can.”

The Indian junior team has been training with the seniors for the 16-member marquee event at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru.

“They actually beat us in one of the games we played. I am pretty confident they have the ability to reach the final. And if they continue to play as a team throughout the tournament, they can win the trophy,” Manpreet added.

Another senior member of the Tokyo 2020 Indian team, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was hopeful that India could retain the trophy but they will be missing home advantage since the tournament will be played sans fans inside a bio-bubble.

“The team has been doing fantastic during the last couple of months in Bengaluru. Recently, we played a couple of games against them. They seemed ready to start the tournament,” said Sreejesh.

“(But) I think the players will miss playing in front of the big crowd. That is the beauty of the Kalinga Stadium, the cheers, the sound, they will miss that. Still, I feel the atmosphere will help them to perform really well and will be a big learning experience.”

India have been drawn in Pool B alongside Canada, Poland and France.