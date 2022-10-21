Narasaki Tomoa wins men's final at IFSC Climbing World Cup in Morioka 

Narasaki Tomoa spearheaded a Japanese podium sweep at the final IFSC Climbing World Cup (boulder & lead) event of the season in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday (21 October).

Home wall advantage was in full display as Narasaki finished comfortably ahead of the seven other finalists - four of them Japanese - with 156.4 points on a visibly chilly night in the northeast of Japan.

Joining the Tokyo 2020 Olympian on the podium in the last event of the 2022 World Cup Series were Ogata Yoshiyuki(138.4) and Fujii Kokoro (132.6).

The World Cup in Morioka is the third international competition featuring the new Paris 2024 B&L format following the European Championships in Munich in August and the Asian Championships last weekend in Seoul, where Narasaki also won the combined title.

Narasaki said the new format will make the Olympic race and the Games themselves more competitive than ever.

"In Tokyo, I don't think there really was anyone who could do all three", said Narasaki, who captured his fifth title of the year.

"But now with two disciplines, there will definitely be more rivals. My work's cut out for sure".

Narasaki hâd finished atop the semi-final during the day and managed to carry over the momentum into the final.

The 26-year-old just took a backseat to Frenchman Paul Jenft in the boulder round by four-tenths of a point, both producing three tops.

But as Jenft could only muster a 45 in the lead, Narasaki boasted a classy 72.1 to win by almost 20 points after two rounds in a single day.

This, despite Narasaki saying he woke up on the wrong side of the bed.

“When I got up this morning, I felt really tired and wasn’t exactly fired up about having to compete in two rounds”, he said.

“I had to rely on my concentration and somehow I found a way to get through it all.

“It was very tough. But to get through such a tough day and come away with a title gives me great confidence”.

Mori Ai top women's finalist

Teenager Mori Ai picked up right where she left off in qualifying, leading four Japanese into Saturday's women's final.

Mori drew the biggest cheers of the afternoon when she reached the top hold in the lead round - the only one to do so among the eight finalists.

The 19-year-old's 169.3 positioned her in front of Natalia Grossman on 148.7 followed by Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Nonaka Miho on 138.7. Grossman and Nonaka joint-led the boulder with a score of 84.6.

Also qualifying for the final from the host country were Tani Natsuki (123.1) and Morioka native Ito Futaba (108.7).

Mori has won twice this season, in Edinburgh and Koper in September - her first World Cup appearances in nearly three years largely due to the pandemic.

In Slovenia, Mori stunned the home crowd by beating Janja Garnbret, the reigning Olympic, world and European champion from the nation.

