Sport climbing Boulder & Lead World Cup Morioka: Olympic format tests skillset of climbers before season of Olympic qualifiers

The sport climbing World Cup season comes to an end this week, as athletes battle for honours in the combined Boulder & Lead disciplines in Morioka, Japan, with the semi-finals and finals set to take place on 21 and 22 October.

While the trophies have already been handed out in individual disciplines (lead, boulder and speed), this final event has an added element of intrigue as the new Olympic combined format is in effect for only the third time in history.

When sport climbing was added to the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020, the titles were decided by climbers’ abilities to excel in boulder, lead and speed. But at Paris 2024, all of that is about to change, with an individual gold medal on offer for speed climbers and an additional gold for those who can master both boulder and lead - with scores from both disciplines tallied to decide the Olympic champion.

The format was first contested at the European Championships in Munich, where in the women’s competition Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret added to her Tokyo 2020 gold with another first-place finish in Germany. The winner of the men’s competition was Austria’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Jakob Schubert, who saw off the challenge of climbing legend and silver medallist Adam Ondra.

The Asian Championships also showcased the new combined competition, with Japan’s Narasaki Tomoa the victor in the men’s competition in Seoul, with Republic of Korea’s Seo Chaehyun winning gold on home soil in the women’s event.

Changes to scoring as Olympic format comes into effect

As in the past, each of the Boulder and Lead rounds have a maximum number of 100 points available, for a total of 200 combined. However, the way in which those points are now distributed has been adapted.

The boulder round will see 25 points awarded to climbers who have controlled the top hold, irrespective of whether they have controlled any zone hold on the boulder.

Ten points will be awarded when the climber has controlled the second zone hold but not the top hold, irrespective of whether they have controlled the first zone hold on any attempt.

Finally, a competitor will earn five points when they have controlled only the first zone hold.

The lead round sees the highest 10 holds of the lead route earn four points for athletes, with points decreasing to three for the following 10 holds, two for the next 10 holds and one for the following 10 holds, with zero points awarded for the remaining holds.

Sport Climbing World Cup in Morioka, Japan - the story so far

Safely into the women’s semi-finals in first position is Japan’s Ai Mori, who has enjoyed a stellar season to date, emerging as a true challenger to the dominance of Olympic champion Garnbret after securing two consecutive World Cup victories this year.

She leads pre-event favourite Natalia Grossman of the USA in the standings, with the latter hoping to cap an impressive year in which she earned the women’s Boulder World Cup 2022 title and secured bronze in Lead, with victory in the combined competition.

Grossman’s compatriot Brooke Raboutou is also in a strong position to do well, having qualified in sixth from the first round, while France’s Oriane Bertone, who came third place in boulder at the European Championships in Munich, is also in the mix having qualified in third. Also in a strong position is Seo Chaehyun, with the Republic of Korea star looking to add to her Asian Championships victory with more honours in this final World Cup meet.

After the qualifying rounds, the top man in the competition is the USA’s Sean Bailey, who produced second-place finishes in both Boulder and Lead for a combined score of 163.2. He comes in ahead of Switzerland's Sascha Lehmann in second and Narasaki Tomoa in third.

2023 season sees new Olympic format in continental qualifiers

Adapting to the combined Boulder & Lead format will be of even greater importance to the leading sport climbers when the 2023 season gets underway.

The end of 2023 sees continental qualifiers in Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, with the combined format used in each beginning with the Boulder & Lead European Qualifier in Laval, France which takes place from 27-29 October.

The sport will also make its debut at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile from 20 October to 5 November, with the competition acting as a Paris 2024 qualifying event for the continent.