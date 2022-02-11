Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil: “I’m living my career dream which is to skate while having a family”

For Laurent Dubreuil, family is everything.

Whether it’s the Olympic family, his parents - both of whom are Olympians - or the family he started with his wife, the strong unit he has back home is what makes him tick. It always has.

The 29-year-old is also the reigning 500m speedskating world champion, having won the title on 12 February 2021, a year to the day before the 500m competition begins at Beijing 2022.

He is coming off of a stellar World Cup season in the 500m that included eight podium finishes in as many races, winning two golds, two silvers and four bronzes.

However, his biggest sporting achievement came on 10 December 2021. In the penultimate race of the season in Calgary, he beat the Candian 500m record that had been held by Nagano 1998 silver medallist Jeremy Wotherspoon since 2007. His time of 33.77 seconds was the second-best in history, as he went under the iconic 34 second mark for the first time in his career.

Working together as a family

Dubreuil knows to what and to whom he owes his success. “The best mental coach or psychologist I’ve ever had is my daughter because she made me realise that being happy is much more important than being good at sports”, he said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. “I’m never going to prioritise a win or my results over my happiness. Never ever. A happy athlete will be a fast athlete.”

His two-year-old daughter Rose helped him to realise that personal happiness was essential for professional success. However, it’s also true that Dubreuil had values instilled in him by his parents. His father Robert Dubreuil – a short track bronze medallist at the Calgary 1988 Games – is now the Managing Director of the Quebec Speedskating Federation. His mother Ariane Loignon also competed in Calgary, and is a former world champion in the short track 3000m women’s relay.

“Sport has taught me so many nice lessons and it all came from my parents. They used to say: ‘He has to become a good person, to learn values that will help him in life, whatever he chooses to do,’” said Dubreuil, who also practised football, basketball, tennis and athletics when he was younger.

“My parents used sports to instil good values in me. When their children practised sport, it was all about going beyond your limits, persevering and showing a good attitude. Their goal was that I would practice a sport in order to be happy while finding my favourite sport. And there was no doubt whatsoever: skating was what made me the happiest.”

However, Dubreuil’s life as speedskater has not always been a bed of roses. He almost gave everything up even before his career had really started when, aged 15, he thought partying with friends was more fun than training. Afterwards, he threw himself into his sport, losing perspective of the values of his parents.

“Before, skating was the most important thing in my life. It was a matter of life and death. I’m a bit dramatic, but if something wasn’t going well in my skating, my life wasn’t going well. My happiness was closely linked to my results.”

It was only when Rose came into his life that he learned to put his results in perspective, and also began to improve.

“Obviously, a win makes you happy at that very moment. But I now know my life won’t change because of my results. My life is perfect the way it is now, and to be able to understand that freed me as an athlete. I can skate with a free mind because I’m not scared of failing anymore. Giving less importance to my results made me become a better skater.”

A second family in sport

Dubreuil could also be improving because he has found a second family in speed skating. When he achieved his historic sub-34 second time, he was congratulated by many in the sporting community, with the likes of the USA’s Joey Mantia, the Netherlands' Thomas Krol (multiple world champion at 1500m and 2022 1000m European champion), Hein Otterspeer (2021 European sprint silver medallist), Michel Mulder (2014 Olympic 500m champion) and Belgium’s Mathias Vosté all sending him messages.

“A lot of my good friends are skaters and I’m looking forward to seeing them again every year,” Dubreuil went on. “It makes me happy when people congratulate me, when they’re proud of me or happy for me after I had a good race because it means that they like me as a person.

“It’s important for me to be a good person. It’s more important to be a good person than to be a good athlete. Conversely, when other guys have a good race, I’m happy for them. I’ll be the first person to congratulate them.”

Dubreuil also uses this camaraderie and this healthy competition to go faster. “Take Thomas Krol for instance. He is the 1000m world number one, he is a great rival but we don’t hate each other because we skate against one another. Actually, people who beat me are my motivation to improve.”

Just before beating the Canadian record, Dubreuil had seen the Chinese skater Tingyu Gao, his Japanese counterpart Yuma Murakami and the Russian skater Viktor Mushtakov also break the 34-second barrier in the same competition. “It didn’t scare me, it motivated me. I thought: ‘You know, these guys managed 33 and I beat them last week. It means I can do 33, too’.”

"Winning without having fun isn't worth it"

In any case, Dubreuil will have the opportunity to show he is in better form than his competitors during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 although he won’t particularly focus on that.

“I’ll focus on my ability to do my own race, on my technique, on realising my race plan because, from experience, when I think too much about the result, I’m unable to get it,” explained the skater.

“That’s my approach: having fun, because first of all, you’re faster when you have fun and secondly, winning without having fun is not worth it.”

If he ends up failing to bring back any medals to his daughter Rose and wife Andréanne, that also wouldn’t be the end of the world.

“What makes me smile every day is my family”, he concluded. “To be able to practice my passion while having a family has always been my goal. I’m really happy to be able to do both because I’m not sure what makes me the happiest between both. Every day, I have the feeling that I’m living my career dream which is to skate while having a family.”