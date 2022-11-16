Speed skating World Cup Heerenveen: Preview, schedule, stars and how to watch with Erin Jackson, Jordan Stolz and Irene Schouten

The speed skating World Cup season is underway, with athletes preparing themselves for the second event of 2022/23 in Heerenveen, Netherlands which takes place between 18 and 20 November.

Last week the season kicked off with a historic event in Stavanger, Norway, where the USA’s 18-year-old Jordan Stolz became the youngest ever man to win a World Cup race.

The American prodigy is back for this week’s meet in Heerenveen, but he won’t be the only speed skating star on the starting line.

Find out everything you need to know about the speed skating World Cup meet in Heerenveen below.

Where will the speed skating World Cup take place?

This week’s speed skating World Cup event takes place in the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands. The 12,500-seater speed skating venue is a mainstay on the international calendar, hosting World Cups, European Championships and World Championships.

All the action begins on Friday 18 November with the meet ending on Sunday 20 November.

Stars to watch at the speed skating World Cup in Heerenveen

Fresh from his maiden World Cup victory, the USA’s Jordan Stolz will once again be one of the main stars to watch this weekend in the Netherlands.

Stolz set a track record of 1 minute, 44.891 seconds in his victorious 1500m race in Stavanger, and will be aiming to match his results when he races in Heerenveen.

Stolz will be joined on the start line by fellow American Erin Jackson, the Beijing 2022 women’s 500m gold medallist and former inline skating champion who famously triumphed at Beijing 2022 having been gifted a spot at the Games by compatriot Brittany Bowe after falling at the US Olympic trials.

The Netherlands will, as usual, bring a very strong squad to the meet, including Irene Schouten who won three gold medals at Beijing 2022. The 30-year-old triumphed in the women’s 3,000m, 5,000m and mass start races at the last Winter Olympics and is the most successful Dutch athlete ever in the discipline.

Seven-time Olympic medallist Miho Takagi will represent Japan in Heerenveen, with Japan’s most prolific Olympic medallist coming off a strong performance in Stavanger where she won the 1500m race.

Also watch out for Belgium’s Bart Swings, who won his country’s first Winter Olympic gold medal in 74 years when he triumphed in the mass start at Beijing 2022, the Netherlands’ men’s 1000m champion Thomas Krol and 1500m Olympic record holder Kjeld Nuis, as well as Canada’s Ivanie Blondin and Laurent Dubreuil who both showed medal-winning form at the last Winter Games in People’s Republic of China.

Speed skating World Cup Heerenveen schedule

Friday 18 November

16:45: Mass start semi-finals women/men

18:10: Women’s 1000m

18:45: Men’s 1000m

19:35: Mass start finals women/men

Saturday 19 November

14:45: Women’s 1500m

15:25: Men’s 500m

16:05: Men’s 5000m

17:20: Women’s team sprint

Sunday 20 November

13:30: Men’s 1500m

14:10: Women’s 500m

15:45: Men’s team sprint

How to watch the speed skating World Cup in Heerenveen

You can watch the entire World Cup event this weekend on the ISU official YouTube channel, beginning 18 November