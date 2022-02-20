Speed skating men's 10,000m final - Featuring Nils van der Poel - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights
What's better than one gold medal and an Olympic record? A second gold medal and a world record. Nils van der Poel achieved just that in the speed skating men's 10,000m final at Beijing 2022.
Picture by Getty Images
Nils van der Poel blazed past his own world record to set a new fastest time of 12:30.74 in the speed skating men's 10,000m final at Beijing 2022. The Swede's disappointment in his 14th place in the men's 5000m at PyeongChang 2018 was such that Van der Poel took two years out of the sport. That time spent ultra-running certainly seems to have served him well.
