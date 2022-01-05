Speed skating: Cornelius Kersten ends 30-year British wait for Olympic long track competitor with selection for Beijing 2022

Long track speed skater Cornelius Kersten ended Great Britain’s 30-year-long drought for representation in the discipline following his selection for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old trailblazer received the nod to compete at next month’s Games off the back of a successful World Cup series.

Kersten secured berths in both the 1000m and 1500m races after becoming the first British speed skater in 36 years to record a top 10 finish at the World Cup with a ninth place back in November 2021.

“I’m so happy to be selected for Team GB,” said Kersten to the British federation on the news of the announcement.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to know that my hard work has paid off and it’s going to be an honour to stand on the start line in Beijing. All the pieces have come together this year to make my childhood dream come true.”

The speed skating events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games win run from February 5 to February 19; find the complete schedule here.

