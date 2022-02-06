Speed skating at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch
The National Speed Skating Oval is hosting speed skaters at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to watch.
A total of 166 speed skating athletes - 83 per gender - will compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Blink and you'll miss them. These long track skaters are among the fastest athletes on ice and, with a total of 14 events at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing (also known as the Ice Ribbon), speed skating is the sport with the most events at Beijing 2022.
The 24th Olympic speed skating competition is taking place from 5-19 February. Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.
Speed skating schedule at Beijing 2022
Venue: The National Speed Skating Oval
(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)
5 February
16:30 - 17:51 -- Women's 3000m. Competition complete. Won by Irene Schouten (NED). Click here for full report.
6 February
16:30 - 18:15 -- Men's 5000m - results available in our Live Blog updates.
7 February
16:30 - 17:50 -- Women's 1500m
8 February
18:30 - 19:50 -- Men's 1500m
10 February
20:00 - 21:16 -- Women's 5000m
11 February
16:00 - 17:55 -- Men's 10000m
12 February
16:00 - 16:23 -- Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals
16:53 - 17:34 -- Men's 500m
13 February
21:00 - 21:26 -- Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals
21:56 - 22:37 -- Women's 500m
15 February
14:30 - 14:42 -- Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals
14:52 - 15:04 -- Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals
15:24 - 15:30 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final D
15:30 - 15:36 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final C
15:43 - 15:49 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final D
15:49 - 15:55 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final C
16:22 - 16:28 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final B
16:28 - 16:34 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final A
16:41 - 16:47 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final B
16:47 - 16:53 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final A
17 February
16:30 - 17:42 -- Women's 1000m
18 February
16:30 - 17:40 -- Men's 1000m
19 February
15:00 - 15:30 -- Men's Mass Start Semifinals
15:45 - 16:15 -- Women's Mass Start Semifinals
16:30 - 16:45 -- Men’s Mass Start Final
17:00 - 17:15 -- Women’s Mass Start Final
