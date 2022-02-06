Speed skating at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

A total of 166 speed skating athletes - 83 per gender - will compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Blink and you'll miss them. These long track skaters are among the fastest athletes on ice and, with a total of 14 events at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing (also known as the Ice Ribbon), speed skating is the sport with the most events at Beijing 2022.

The 24th Olympic speed skating competition is taking place from 5-19 February. Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.

Speed skating schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: The National Speed Skating Oval

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

5 February

16:30 - 17:51 -- Women's 3000m. Competition complete. Won by Irene Schouten (NED). Click here for full report.

6 February

16:30 - 18:15 -- Men's 5000m - results available in our Live Blog updates.

7 February

16:30 - 17:50 -- Women's 1500m

8 February

18:30 - 19:50 -- Men's 1500m

10 February

20:00 - 21:16 -- Women's 5000m

11 February

16:00 - 17:55 -- Men's 10000m

12 February

16:00 - 16:23 -- Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

16:53 - 17:34 -- Men's 500m

13 February

21:00 - 21:26 -- Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals

21:56 - 22:37 -- Women's 500m

15 February

14:30 - 14:42 -- Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals

14:52 - 15:04 -- Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals

15:24 - 15:30 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final D

15:30 - 15:36 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final C

15:43 - 15:49 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final D

15:49 - 15:55 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final C

16:22 - 16:28 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final B

16:28 - 16:34 -- Women's Team Pursuit Final A

16:41 - 16:47 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final B

16:47 - 16:53 -- Men's Team Pursuit Final A

17 February

16:30 - 17:42 -- Women's 1000m

18 February

16:30 - 17:40 -- Men's 1000m

19 February

15:00 - 15:30 -- Men's Mass Start Semifinals

15:45 - 16:15 -- Women's Mass Start Semifinals

16:30 - 16:45 -- Men’s Mass Start Final

17:00 - 17:15 -- Women’s Mass Start Final

full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.