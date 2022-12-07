The 26-year-old Nadine Roos has become one of the most recognisable figures of women's sevens rugby in South Africa, excelling in both the 15-women and sevens codes. The rarefied air Roos is breathing now may have seemed impossible during the early parts of her life. Having already raised her own children, 'Ouma' Sarie Roos stepped into the void, refusing to see her baby granddaughter end up in the welfare system after her mother abandoned her. "I feel I owe her my life because of what she did for me. She took me in with literally nothing and has instilled values in me," Roos told Olympics.com. "She taught me about hard work, that if you want to achieve something in life, you have to do everything in your power to achieve it, and that nothing is handed to you on a silver platter." World Rugby Sevens Series 2023: Preview, schedule, & how to watch

How to qualify for rugby at Paris 2024

Nadine Roos: Unconditional love Caught up in the throes of substance abuse, Roos' mother left her at the daycare centre before a family member was finally called to collect her. Ouma Sarie came to her granddaughter's rescue after a family member threatened to place her in welfare. "She took me in and raised me. She was a hairdresser, so I basically grew up in the salon. It was hard at that time, and she literally pushed me around in the pram because she didn't have a car," Roos said. "She supported me in my sport, she always made sure I achieved what I could within our limitations. It was difficult because hairdressers earn very little for the amount of work they do." Where the now 76-year-old grandmother has found a way to provide for her granddaughter to the best of her ability, Roos has been equally adept at finding her way through the narrowest gaps on the rugby field. Her deft footwork and her eye for space have made her the envy of other players on the circuit. The skills Roos now haa are the culmination and the product of years of playing different sports – from athletics and netball to CrossFit and eventually leading her to rugby. Ouma Sarie remained a constant throughout Roos' endeavours. Finding ways to fund her granddaughter's ambitions or boasting about her achievements in the salon. "In primary school, she was always at an athletic event or next to the netball court. She would always offer that support," Roos recalled. "She always bragged at the salon when I brought home a trophy or a certificate for a good performance or if I excelled academically. It just shows her pride in what she achieved with her life."

Nadine Roos spots the gap and goes for the first of two tries as @WomenBoks take their first win! 🇿🇦#HSBC7s | #France7s pic.twitter.com/51l5zCouqI — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 21, 2022

Nadine Roos: A rugby door opens Roos' athletic abilities, coupled with her strong academic results, led her to the University of Pretoria (Tuks), where she received a scholarship for track and field. Injuries ultimately scuppered her hopes of becoming a world-class 400m hurdler. The Tuks women's sevens rugby coach, Riaan van der Merwe, recognised Roos' potential and offered her a chance to trade the track for the rugby field. "One door closes, and another opens. Sport just found its own way. That's how I got to rugby, with the athletics not working out the way it should have," Roos said. "The Lord has always provided, I am strong in my faith, the athletics did not work out, the Tuks Sevens coach noticed me and said he lacked speed in his team and asked me to do a session. I went, I enjoyed it, and a month later, I was in the Tuks team on the way to France." Roos would reach higher honours making her debut for South Africa at the Dubai tournament of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in 2016. Her star continued to rise, becoming a regular in the national team representing the country at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the same year.

Nadine Roos: An eye for a gap It is nearly a decade since Roos first picked up a rugby ball in a competitive setting, and she has grown in stature, adding the 15-women code to her repertoire. In 2021 she made her debut for the national side in the traditional format, where she continues to flourish. "I think I have a natural sense of when you should run into the gap. I learned to play heads-up rugby, see what is in front of you, and identify the space," she said. "I also believe by watching a lot of rugby and watching how certain players play in a position. I look at what players like Cheslin Kolbe do when he finds himself in that moment. He is an outstanding player, he steps, has flair, and sees space." Roos has translated all her efforts into success on the global stage, shining at the Rugby World Cup Sevens on home soil in Cape Town in September. Roos was instrumental in South Africa's only victory of the tournament scoring four tries in their 27-0 win over Colombia. Her contribution of 31 points, including five tries, earned her a place in the Rugby World Cup Sevens Dream Team. "I didn't expect it. It just shows you how we as a team worked hard to be able to experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Roos said. "The coaching and everything that backs you up and puts you in an important position. For me, it's never about the tries but about putting the team in a good position."

Nadine Roos: My mission for women's rugby in South Africa While she looks comfortable in her skin playing the sport she loves, Roos admits this was not always the case. "At the beginning of my career, I was quite shy about what people would think because women's rugby was not that big," Roos said. "I worried about what people thought of women playing rugby. Then I realised with time that you are placed in situations to serve. I've been given the talent and the gift to play rugby. Who am I to worry about what other people think and say about me because I play rugby? Be proud of who you are and your achievements because what others say and think about you should not affect you." Roos is set to dazzle at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town from 9 to 11 December, where the South African team has been drawn with world champions Australia, Ireland, and Spain. Although she hopes to remain a fixture for the national team in both codes for years to come, Roos is on a mission to put women's rugby 'on the map' in South Africa. "The first thing is to get South African women back on the World Series as a core team and ensure we are competitive at the top level and put women's rugby on the map in the country," she said. "Maybe I can play in at least one more World cup, the Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics."