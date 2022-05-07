Avinash Sable smashes long-standing national record in only his second 5000m race

India’s top long-distance runner Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old national record in the 5000m at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA on Friday.

Avinash Sable clocked 13:25.65s to finish 12th in the race in California and broke the previous record of 13:29.70 set by Bahadur Prasad in Birmingham back in 1992.

The Sound Running Track Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event. Tokyo Olympic champion in the 1500m, Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, won the race with a time of 13:02.03.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei holds the men’s 5000m world record, courtesy a 12:35.36 finish in Monaco in 2020.

It was only the second time Avinash Sable competed in the 5000m. His debut in the event came at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month, where he won the gold medal with a timing of 13:39.43s.

The 27-year-old Avinash Sable, a Tokyo Olympian, now holds the national record in three events. The Maharashtra native had set a half-marathon record in Delhi in 2020 and established a new 3000m steeplechase mark at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March this year.