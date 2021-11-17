Some of the nations to look out for ahead of the first skeleton World Cup of the season

And so it begins for the sliding athletes.

On Friday (19 November) athletes will battle it out for the first World Cup points of the season. The aim is not just to get points on the board in their quest for crystal globe glory – the trophy the top sliders win at the season’s end – but to collect points for qualification for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which start 4 February.

The top athletes will have just eight events in which to secure their spot at Beijing 2022 via the World Cup route. Lower profile skeleton nations can also qualify via additional routes, which include the IBSF North American Cup, the European Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, but for the big stars, it’s the annual World Cup series in which they need to compete.

The last skeleton event at which points can be earned toward Beijing 2022 qualification is at St Moritz, Switzerland, on 14 January. Two days later the rankings will be ratified and quota spots will be offered for each country. It is then up to each federation to nominate their chosen athletes to complete in the People’s Republic of China at the Yanqing Sliding Centre.

Austria

Hosts Austria will be looking to last season's overall World Cup champion in the women's event, Janine Flock, to start the season with a bang. Flock replicated the feat she first achieved in 2015, to become the first Austrian woman to win the prestigious title.

The 32-year-old finished on the podium in all eight women’s skeleton World Cup races last season, three of those she finished on the top step.

Flock is aiming to qualify her third Olympic Winter Games after competing at Sochi 2014 where she came ninth, and PyeongChang 2018, when she went up to fourth. If she wants the opportunity to try and make it onto the all-important podium come February's Olympic Games, she'll need to qualify first, and having a good run on home ice in the first race of the season would be a good place to start.

German athletes dominate Beijing 2022 Test event

It was double gold for the German team at the Beijing 2022 Test event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in October.

Seven-time world champion Tina Hermann – four golds in the women's competition and three in the mixed team event – and World Championship bronze medallist in the men's event, Alexander Gassner, took victory at the Test event in the People's Republic of China in October.

Hermann edged out teammate Neise Hannah by just 0.04 seconds so the women's squad seem happy with the brand new track, which is the world's longest and also has the first 360 degree turn.

Elena Nikitina of the Russian Federation, the overall World Cup winner in 2019, finished third.

Gassner, meanwhile, won the men's event by 0.39, beating Britain's Marcus Wyatt into second.

Third was another German, Axel Jungk, who edged out Germany's double world champion from 2021 in the men's and mixed team events – Christopher Grotheer – for third place.

Great Britain

Great Britain is the only nation to have won a medal every time skeleton has featured at an Olympic Games, which is astonishing considering there’s no skeleton track in the UK.

Britain has also won at least one medal in each of the five women's skeleton competitions since its most recent introduction, at Salt Lake City 2002, with five different athletes.

Alex Coomber won bronze that year, while Shelley Rudman improved with a silver medal at Torino 2006. Amy Williams was the first to top the podium, at Vancouver 2010, with Lizzy Yarnold keeping the top step warm for GB at the next two Olympic Games – Vancouver 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. In the Republic of Korea she was joined on the podium by compatriot and good friend, Laura Deas, who won bronze. Deas will be hoping to go for a quartet of British Olympic titles in the women's event come February.

The other GB women's athlete competing at the World Cup on Friday and who is also hoping for a place on the national team is Brogan Crowley, who was 15th at the Test event.

Meanwhile, Dominic Parsons who won bronze at the PyeongChang Games to become Britain's first-ever male skeleton medallist, has retired, so those looking to match or improve his result are Marcus Wyatt, who was 2nd in Yanqing at the Test event; Matt Weston, who placed 19th at Yanqing and whose favourite athlete is Lizzy Yarnold and former footballer Craig Thompson who was 17th in People's Republic of China in October.

Latvia

Of course, there has to be a mention of Latvian sensation, Martins Dukurs, who has competed at the Olympic Games since 1998. He is a six-time world champion, a double Olympic silver-medal winner – at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 – and has won eight consecutive World Cup titles between 2010 and 2017, plus one additional title in 2020.

Dukurs came eighth in the Test event, where he joined many other international athletes in making the most of the three weeks to train at the soon-to-be Olympic track, the only time they will have to practice on the run prior to the Beijing Games in February.

Watch below for a skeleton athlete's point of view of the Beijing track, the longest track in the world, which is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

The first World Cup of the season for the skeleton athletes takes place at Innsbruck, Austria on Friday (19 November). The men's event begins at 10am CET and the women's at 2.30pm CET.