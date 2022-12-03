Select your language
Sofia Goggia wins downhill again at Lake Louise World Cup

The Olympic champion in 2018 took the top spot in back-to-back downhill races at the Canadian World Cup stop

2 min By Scott Bregman
disciplineAlpine Skiing
GettyImages-1245337510
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Italy's Sofia Goggia is on a roll.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic champion in the women's alpine skiing downhill completed a sweep of the Lake Louise World Cup's two downhill races Saturday (3 December).

Goggia, 30, raced 13th, clocking a 1:28.96 to capture her 14th World cup win in the downhill and 19th victory overall. Her triumph was her third in-a-row at the famed Canadian course, winning Friday (2 December) and having swept both downhill races here a year ago.

Austria's Nina Ortlieb earned her third career podium finish Saturday, taking second place at 1:29.30. Swiss star Corinne Suter, who had bested Goggia for gold at Beijing 2022, was third (1:29.33).

Veteran Lara Gut-Behrami, the Super-G Olympic champ in Beijing, was 13th.

Following the cancellation of the World Cup in Zermatt and Cervinia at the end of October, Lake Louise marked the first downhill stop of the season, with Goggia taking an early lead in the 2022-23 downhill standings with her two wins. She has captured the downhill Crystal Globe three times in her career - including the last two seasons (2018, 2021 and 2022).

American Mikaela Shiffrin has the overall World Cup lead with 265 points. She was fifth last week in Killington, Vermont, in the giant slalom, and had announced that she would not be heading to Lake Louise for the downhill events, opting to concentrate on the slalom disciplines.

Shiffrin opened the season with a pair of slalom wins in Levi, Finland.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener is second (240) in the overall World Cup standings, followed by Slovakia's Petra Vlhova (220). Goggia moves to fourth with 200 points following her two Lake Louise wins.

MORE: Goggia on goals, Vonn & more | Olympics.com exclusive

Women’s Alpine skiing World Cup downhill results – Lake Louise:

1. Sofia Goggia (ITA) 1:47.81
2. Corinne Suter (SUI) 1:47.85
3. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) 1:47.87
4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) 1:48.16
5. Ilka Stuhec (SLO) 1:48.23
6. Nina Ortlieb (AUT) 1:48.76
7. Kira Weidle (GER) 1:48.78
8. Elena Curtain (ITA) 1:48.85
9. Joana Haehlen (SUI) 1:48.87
10. Jasmine Flury (SUI) 1:48.99

For full results, see here.

