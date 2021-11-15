Uganda's late bloomer Brolin Mawejje: "It's not about the destination, it's about the journey"

For Brolin Mawejje, the path to fulfilling his Olympic dream to represent his home country of Uganda has been a long one. He came so close to qualifying in slopestyle snowboarding for PyeongChang 2018. But a heart condition forced him to withdraw from the last round of events.

Despite the pandemic disruptions, a now-healthy Mawejje is fighting for another chance of becoming the first Ugandan to ever compete in the Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022.

“My biggest goal for the last couple of years has been competing for Uganda in China [at the Olympics],” he told Olympics.com. “I still need a top 30 [finish]. I've been fortunate enough to get the majority of the qualifications, I am just waiting for the season to start.

“But I come from a small country, so that means I have zero financial support in one of the most expensive sports in the Olympics.”

Brolin Mawejje: Finding solace in snowboarding

Uganda isn’t exactly top of the list when you think of snowboarding, and it wasn’t among the sports Mawejje was acquainted with growing up. Football and boxing reign supreme in Kampala.

But, moving to the USA to live with his mother who had relocated when he was only three, changed and formed his sporting experience. He, however, struggled to settle in with his biological mum who had left him in the care of his grandmother.

The resentful young teen found comfort in snowboarding in neighbouring Nashoba Valley, in Massachusetts.

Mawejje moved with his American adopted family to Jackson Hole, a snowboarding haven in Wyoming, which further deepened his passion for the mountains and gave him a chance to develop his skills in winter sports.

“Snowboarding is very inviting, very open. It's a young community. A lot of people might have access to it, but once you're in, you're very accepted,” he said.

Brolin Mawejje: The Olympics miss and dreams

Six years after riding on one of the sport’s best slopes, his newfound obsession opened a door to an exciting path: The Olympics.

He helped establish the Uganda Snowboarding Federation and competed in World Championships and even got invited to a World Cup event. His motivation ran deeper than just flying Uganda’s flag at events.

“I thought it was for me and my family, not necessarily the nation,” he explained of his choice of sport and to ride as a Ugandan, despite being also a U.S. citizen.

“It wasn't necessarily about being Uganda's first, but it was just being able to prove to myself, and I know that so many kids in my circumstances that come from the diaspora and call these countries that have multiple seasons home, and a lot of their identity could be scrubbed away if you don't participate in sports or if your peers don't see you as part of their community.

“It was a deeper rock than just Uganda. It just happened that I was born in Uganda. It's more about me as an individual being able to prove to myself, my peers and anybody within my same circumstance that you can climb to the highest.”

Brolin Mawejje on Olympic qualification: "It's about the continent"

Mawejje turned out to be a decent late bloomer. On snow, he was outstanding.

By 2017, while competing at the Universiade in Almaty, he was just 15 points away from qualifying Uganda for the Olympics. Then he suffered a blip in form.

“My body basically reacted [to medication] and created a murmur in my heart,” he said to the Olympic Channel in 2018. The heart condition derailed his Olympic plans but fuelled his desire to be the first African snowboarder to qualify for the Games in 2022.

“It's not about Uganda...it's about the continent…I just need to be able to go out there and perform my best, showcase my personality and give it all.”

The Beijing qualification process for the huge admirer of American Olympic champion Red Gerard remains uncertain for now.

It’s not about the destination, it's about the journey itself - Brolin Mawejje

“A lot of the competitions are getting backed up right before the Olympics, that's a huge challenge,” he said.

“It’s not about the destination, it's about the journey itself, that's one of the biggest lessons I have learnt [in snowboarding].

“Sometimes you get fixated and try to look towards a big goal and chill for something big. And, along the way, you surprise yourself with what you can do and what doors open and the outcomes of your development as a person.”

Brolin Mawejje: Dreams of being a doctor

It is not only about riding high and perfecting his tricks. The medical student recently completed a master in Epidemiology with a focus on sports and injury. Brolin is hoping that part of his practice will see him go back to East Africa and open a hospital.

“You can't survive without being educated in America, and I'm an immigrant, and that’s also a huge motivation. My parents didn't get an opportunity to get this high of an education, and I want to set up myself and my future family [to] have a well-balanced life.”