Snowboard Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final - Featuring Lindsey Jacobellis - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights
Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis, at the age of 36, won her first gold medal in the women’s event in her fifth Winter Olympic Games.
Picture by Ezra Shaw
It was redemption at last for Lindsey Jacobellis. The Team USA star arrived at her fifth Olympic Games determined to pick up her first gold medal, and she did just that. The 36-year-old, who is the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time, led from the front and can now call herself Olympic champion, 16 years after her first appearance at the Games.
This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).