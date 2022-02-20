Snowboard Women's Slopestyle Final Run 3 - Featuring Zoi Sodowski Synnott - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made history for New Zealand in the women’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou. The 20-year-old left it late and put down her best score with the final run of the day (92.88). "I'm super proud to be Kiwi and show the world what Kiwis are made of."

