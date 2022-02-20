Snowboard Women's Halfpipe Final run 1 - Featuring Chloe Kim - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights
The 21-year-old proved once again that she is in a league of her own with a pair of massive 1080s to defend her gold medal from 2018.
Picture by 2022 Getty Images
Chloe Kim defended her women’s halfpipe snowboarding gold in style, soaring highest and spinning best in the best-of-three superpipe finals at the Genting Snow Park. The 21-year-old American threw down a pair of massive 1080s for a score of 94.00, and effectively ended the contest right then and there.
