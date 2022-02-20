Snowboard Women's Halfpipe Final run 1 - Featuring Chloe Kim - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Chloe Kim defended her women’s halfpipe snowboarding gold in style, soaring highest and spinning best in the best-of-three superpipe finals at the Genting Snow Park. The 21-year-old American threw down a pair of massive 1080s for a score of 94.00, and effectively ended the contest right then and there.

