Chloe Trespeuch: "Failure helped me to rebuild myself"

The life journey of Chloe Trespeuch is closely connected to the Olympic Winter Games. After her breakout at Sochi 2014 where she won bronze at only 19 years old, the snowboard cross star experienced the biggest disappointment of her career at PyeongChang 2018, finishing in fifth place and off the podium. Now she has her sights set on the Olympic title at Beijing 2022 and is hoping to turn her recent World Cup podium finishes into victories.

In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Trespeuch spoke about her love for the Olympics, how she manages stress and her ambitions for the Games.

Chloe Trespeuch has been competing for so long that it’s easy to forget she’s only 27. At Beijing 2022, she will already be able to call herself a three-time Olympian.

The French sensation has changed a lot since she made her Olympic bow at Sochi 2014. Eight years ago, she discovered what it was like to demonstrate her talent on the Olympic stage. And at the same time, the world discovered her precocious talent.

At just 19 years of age, having never been on a World Cup podium, she won the bronze medal in the women’s snowboard cross event.

"It was a really special moment because it was my first international podium," recalled the snowboarder who first competed in the World Cup in 2011.

Making the most of her outsider status, she reached the big final where only Eva Samkova and Dominique Maltais finished ahead of her.

"I felt negative pressure for the first time in my life"

That was the day her life changed.

Something was now expected of the two-time Youth World Championships silver medallist in every race, which brought a lot of pressure to the feet of the young athlete.

"I went from being an outsider to a place where I had to confirm my status as an Olympic medallist and prove it wasn’t just luck. I felt negative pressure for the first time in my life. I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to prove myself. For six months, I asked lots of questions and I lost some of the sensations and pleasure I felt before.”

Ultimately, Trespeuch overcame this period of self-doubt - and she did it in style. In March 2015, she made it onto the first World Cup podium of her career and since then she has only failed to make the top five once.

She arrived in Beijing 2022 with 27 World Cup podiums to her name, but without a second Olympic medal.

The biggest disappointment of her career

When Trespeuch went to PyeongChang 2018 it was as the reigning world silver medallist. But her status as favourite came with added pressure and led to the first disappointment of her career.

In the big final, she was on course to achieve a second Olympic podium when disaster struck and fell on the last jump. She passed the finish line in fifth position and out of contention for the medals.

“Everything was aligned for me to perform well at PyeongChang 2018, so I put a lot of pressure on myself. I wouldn’t say I lost the medal, because it was a small detail that led to me not winning one. But everyone was on their best form that day and a small detail made the difference.”

Up until now, this was the most difficult moment of her career.

“I was feeling great and wanted to win the medal, so to fail like that so close to the finish line feels like you missed out. It was very hard. It was the first time I had a goal that I didn’t achieve, I think it was the first failure of my career and it was pretty significant.”

Aiming for the Olympic title at Beijing 2022

Nowadays, Trespeuch can look back and say that she learnt from this experience. It has helped her become one of the most consistent athletes on the circuit.

And now, four years on, she can dream about an Olympic medal.

“The failure helped me to rebuild myself, to find new motivation and think about my physical preparation… my snowboard,” she explained.

Trespeuch has also set herself a new goal: to win more often.

“It’s a flaw in my career,” she said. “I have a lot of podiums but fewer victories.”

At Beijing 2022, she is intending to rectify this, when she will be “aiming for gold, just like every other woman at the starting gate.”

At Sochi 14, a medal was a distant fantasy. Now at Beijing 2022, she is aiming for gold.