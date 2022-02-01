Charlotte Bankes: Former French champion eyeing Great Britain's first snowboard cross medal

A renaissance for Great Britain snowboard cross rider Charlotte Bankes has a nation dreaming of its first Olympic Winter Games medal in the event, and Bankes a Beijing 2022 gold.

The 26-year-old is a two-time Olympian but her seventh place at PyeongChang 2018 and 17th at Sochi 2014 came while competing for France.

Born in Hemel Hempstead, Herfordshire, she represented Les Bleus after moving to the French Alps with her parents when she was just four.

After thoughts of quitting the sport in 2018, a change later that year to represent her birth country Great Britain helped Bankes rediscover her love for snowboard cross and become the 2021 women’s world champion: in the final she beat reigning Olympic champion Michela Moioli of Italy and Sochi 2014 champion Eva Samkova of Czech Republic, to secure the title.

"I'm going there aiming to be at my best. If I'm riding well, the results should be pretty good," Bankes told BBC Sport about her chances for Team GB at Beijing 2022.

"For sure gold is the aim in the end. But everything can happen.

"There's a good battle going on within the girls and that's what I want to be part of most of all.

"Hopefully the result will come with it."

Born in Great Britain before moving to France with her family at the age of four, Bankes became a two-time snowboard cross junior world champion (2014 and 2015) and three-time French national champion, as well as two-time Olympian.

But after battling a host of injuries, then facing a change in structure for the sport in France after PyeongChang 2018, and a loss of love for snowboard, she found her way to Team GB.

"I'd always had it in the back of my mind to compete for Great Britain, and I think that was the right time to do that change," she also told BBC Sport.

"It wasn't easy, it was quite tough, but I'm really happy with how it went."

Her return to form was quick and Bankes finished second behind Samkova at the 2019 world championships.

The rise has only continued and the World championship win in 2021 in Sweden, and three World Cup wins in the 2021/22 season, made her a serious candidate for Great Britain’s first Olympic Games snowboard.

The women’s snowboard cross event at Beijing 2022 takes place at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on Wednesday 9 February.