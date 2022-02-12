Snowboard at Beijing 2022: How to watch all the top teams and athletes

Eight sets of medals have been decided in the snowboarding at Beijing 2022, but there are three more yet to be decided.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott (NZL) was the first gold medalist, in the women's snowboard slopestyle on Sunday 6 February, while Julia Marino (USA) and Tess Coady (AUS) took silver and bronze respectively.

The men's equivalent came the following day and Max Parrot (CAN) won gold, Su Yiming (CHN) secured silver and Mark McMorris (CAN) took bronze.

Tuesday 8 February saw both the women's and men's parallel giant slalom decided. In the former, Ester Ledecka (CZE) came out on top to defend her title, with Daniela Ulbing (AUT) and Gloria Kotnik (SLO) also making the podium.

In the latter, Benjamin Karl (AUT) won gold and was followed by Tim Mastnak (SLO) and Victor Wild (ROC).

Women's snowboard cross followed and Lindsey Jacobellis (USA) won gold, with Chloe Trespeuch (FRA) second and Meryeta Odine (CAN) third.

Next up was the women's snowboard halfpipe, which saw Chloe Kim (USA) come out victorious, Queralt Castellet (ESP) secure silver and Sena Tomita (JPN) take bronze.

Then, in the men's snowboard cross, Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT) topped the podium, being joined by Eliot Grondin (CAN) and Omar Visintin (ITA).

Snowboarding's most recent medals awarded came in the men's snowboard halfpipe with Ayumu Hirano (JPN) taking gold, while Scotty James (AUS) and Jan Scherrer (SUI) took bronze in Shaun White's last ever competition event.

The events yet to be decided are the mixed team snowboard cross, as well as the men's and women's snowboard big air.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Mixed team snowboard cross

Having already claimed gold in Beijing, Jacobellis will be keen to do so again with Nick Baumgartner - who finished 10th in the men's snowboard cross.

Australia's Jarryd Hughes and Belle Brockhoff are the current world champions in this event, so are naturally ones to watch on the biggest stage.

This event is being completed on Saturday 12 February with the quarter-finals (10:00 China Standard Time), semi-finals (10:30) and small final (10:50) all coming before the big final decides the medals.

Lindsey Jacobellis Picture by 1 Getty Images

Snowboard big air

Parrot will be full of confidence having won gold in the slopestyle and will look to replicate that feat here, while Yiming and McMorris will want to make the podium again.

Redmond Gerard (USA) didn't make the podium in the slopestyle as he finished fourth, but will be hoping to make up for that this time around. His compatriot Sean Fitzsimons came 12th.

Sadowski Synnott already has a gold to add to her bronze from PyeongChang 2018, but will still be looking for more here.

American trio Jamie Anderson, Hailey Langland, and Courtney Rummel finished ninth, 11th, and 17th respectively in the women's slopestyle, so will also be looking to better that result here.

Both the men's and women's events will take place on Monday 14 February and Tuesday 15 February, with both going through three qualifying runs on the first of those days.

The women are first on Tuesday with the final run 1 (09:30 China Standard Time), final run 2 (09:52) and final run 3 (10:15) deciding the medals.

Then it's the men with the final run 1 (13:00), final run 2 (13:22) and final run 3 (13:45) deciding the medals.