Snap1: Why Alaska’s only B-Girl says it’s all about the journey

It’s been one hell of a journey for Bri Pritchard, the self-described only B-Girl in Alaska.

“I have to keep reminding myself how far I’ve come,” the Paris 2024 hopeful said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com as she looked back on the last 13 years of her life that has combined an international breaking career with her role as a helicopter mechanic for the Army National Guard.

Brought up in Alaska, nicknamed 'The Last Frontier' because of its remote position on the North Western tip of the USA, the 30-year-old didn’t have the advantages of an established breaking scene to fall back on when she began to take up the sport.

But little by little, her journey has taken her to places she would never have imagined - from Seoul to Slovakia - and ignited her dreams of representing her country at the next Olympic Games.

The journey begins

Pritchard’s journey as a breaker began when she was 17. Back then she was a “collegiate-bound hockey player and softball player” who was raised in an athletic family. Her dad almost made it to the professional hockey leagues before a skiing accident put an end to his athletic pursuits that included a dream of going to the Olympics.

He was also the one that introduced Pritchard to the world of breaking, having dabbled in the dance style in the ‘80s.

But when his daughter started practising breaking, it wasn’t perhaps for the reason you would imagine.

“I always liked the music and breaking in the hip-hop culture… but I couldn’t dance at all,” she explained. "I had no rhythm, I was just a white girl from the suburbs.

“And when I saw breaking, the moves and whatnot, I figured that would be the only way that I could ever dance, was doing the moves, the athletic acrobatic-type moves, and still dance to the music.”

Armed with a personal goal and YouTube tutorials, Pritchard began by training in her garage before graduating to the local rec centre where she met other breakers and formed her first crew.

“There were very few other B-Girls but they quit soon after I started. And since then I’ve been the only B-Girl in Alaska for like a decade.”

Breaking culture born out a love for hip-hop

It’s a recurring theme with breakers that they identify a love for hip-hop as one of the main reasons they started to dance.

Pritchard is no different. She also credits hip-hop and breaking with opening up her cultural horizons.

“I grew up with a lot of diverse groups of people,” she said. “And in a sense that’s what hip-hop does: it brings cultures together.

“And the hip-hop culture is so much deeper than, you know NWA or Wu-Tang. Deeper than that it’s a spiritual art form.

“It’s not just wearing the coolest outfits or listening to the dopest music. It’s really the people that make it so special because it is really diverse and there’s this connection that we all have.”

Growing up in Alaska, Pritchard didn’t have the same access to hip-hop and breaking culture that dancers living in many other parts of the USA take for granted. It has made her eternally grateful for the opportunities to travel the world that breaking has afforded her.

“I couldn’t walk down the street and see graffiti, or go to a club where there would be real MC battles or real DJs scratching," she said, reflecting on her upbringing in Alaska. "I couldn’t just do that, I had to go travel to do that, and so I’m very appreciative of that.”

Straddling and uniting two worlds

It’s not only her upbringing that makes Snap1 different from the typical ideas people have of breakers.

As a member of the Army National Guard, she has a full-time role as a helicopter mechanic. Now she sees part of her mission as being the link between those two worlds.

“My journey and life’s goal is in pursuit of the Olympics and being on Team USA is to actually be the bridge between these two cultures,” she explained.

“Sometimes they clash... you know, quite a bit. And of course in the military, when people meet me I don’t normally tell them right off the bat that I’m a breaker, because then here come all the stereotypes and I don’t want to deal with that.

“Then, in the breaking side, the hip-hop side, when I say the same thing, here come all the stereotypes… but the thing is, I’m living proof that the two can blend and you can actually be good at two extremes and learn two extremes.”

Last year, Pritchard was deployed to Iraq for almost the entirety of 2021. She continued to train in a makeshift gym tent or in her small room on a roll-up vinyl mat, taking advantage of any free time and resources available to continue following her dream.

Now, with Olympic qualifiers underway, she has returned to the USA and upped sticks to Arizona where she will continue her journey towards Paris 2024 and her army career as part of the Arizona National Guard.

“I’m good at my job and so I get respected, and therefore they respect my craft,” she said of the way in which her colleagues have responded to having one of the USA’s best breakers among their ranks. “And so because of how I have conducted myself they take an interest and realise that hip-hop and breaking is not the stereotype people think it is.”

It’s all about the journey

Pritchard’s growth from an Alaskan rec centre to the world of elite breaking hasn’t always been a story of constant success.

With every step forwards she has taken there have been setbacks.

But setbacks don’t equal failure, and Pritchard has learned that the most important part of her story is the journey, not the final destination.

“I started very, very small,” she explained. “The first step was to make it to the finals in my hometown gym that had like eight people. And then to win a jam, just like any jam at home.

“And then the goal was to win, I guess what we would consider our state championship, but it was really just the biggest jam that was in our state…

“And then to travel out of state, which was to go to Seattle where I met my future mentors, to go there and just be there was just like a crazy dream”

From her first forays in Seattle, performing on stage left Pritchard feeling like a “rock star”, no matter how well she did. The first time she travelled out of state she didn’t get past the preliminary rounds.

But by constantly setting new goals, she was able to continue to progress past each setback, winning (and losing) in bigger and bigger jams until she finally fulfilled her dream of performing abroad in Outbreak, where she once again failed to get past the preliminary rounds.

Just last weekend, Pritchard made it to the World Breaking Championships in Seoul, where she fell at the first hurdle - an experience she says she was “devastated” by.

However, she never looks at these losses as failures. They are part of a journey that has now taken her to Team USA and the possibility of the title of Olympian at Paris 2024.

Every small step backwards is an opportunity to grow towards bigger and better goals.

Bri Pritchard breaking in her army uniform

Olympic dreams

For Pritchard, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics would be a dream come true. In another life she may have gone to the Olympics as part of the USA softball or ice hockey teams.

However, when it was announced that breaking would make its debut at Paris 2024, those early, faded hopes she harboured in her youth were reignited inside of her.

“It was like a dream that was dead came back to life,” she explained simply.

And her father, who is extremely proud of his daughter’s accomplishments, will perhaps be the proudest dad at Paris 2024 should she represent the USA when breaking makes its debut at the Games.

“Every time I make athletic achievements, the first person I think of is my dad because he is just so proud of me. So if I was to make it, he would be crying - I mean he was already crying when I officially made Team USA.

“Everyone is vying for the gold, right? Like everyone’s story is the same. But I think it’s the journey that would make you stand out, for what you’re trying to do in the midst of being an athlete. And that’s what my dad is proud of, the person I am in the pursuit of all of this.”