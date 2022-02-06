Slovakian Alpine skier Petra Vlhova on the cusp of Olympic glory

At her first two Olympic Winter Games, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova did not succeed despite the immense promise she showed as a rising star of Alpine skiing.

Not to be deterred, Vlhova tried and tried again to eventually get to the point where she is mentioned in the same breath as two-time Olympic gold medallist and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

Vlhova and Shiffrin both made their debuts in Sochi 2014, but they followed very different paths towards becoming the hottest properties in Alpine skiing. Shiffrin was quicker out of the blocks, becoming the youngest slalom Olympic gold medal winner before winning the giant slalom title at PyeongChang 2018.

Vlhova has since caught up to Shiffrin and will be one of the American phenom’s biggest threats at Beijing 2022, setting the stage for one of the most intriguing storylines at these Olympic Winter Games.

"For a long time Mikaela was better than me," Vlhova said . "However, in the last seasons I showed clearly I am able to beat her often. We respect each other because we both know very well how difficult it is to become the best in the world."

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride

Past performance is not necessarily a good predictor of future success. This rings true for Petra Vlhova, who made a promising start winning the slalom gold at the Winter Youth Olympic Games Innsbruck 2012. She was also crowned junior world champion in the slalom in 2014.

"That was a competition that gave me a lot of experience. When I won gold in slalom, that was when my career, everything started," Vlhova said in an exclusive interview with the Olympic Channel.

"I have a lot of good memories from Innsbruck 2012 and it was the first time I won after four podiums."

Despite her early success, Vlhova has been unable to translate her potential into silverware at the Olympic Winter Games. The then 18-year-old Vlhova made her Olympic debut in Sochi 2014, where she finished 24th in the giant slalom and 19th in the slalom. She made serious strides four years later in PyeongChang, where she produced her best result finishing fifth in the Alpine combined.

Rising to the top in the race to the bottom

Petra Vlhova's dogged determination finally started to pay off after the last Winter Games making regular trips to the podium on the World Cup circuit. She finally found her groove finishing the 2019 season second behind Shiffrin on the overall World Cup rankings.

The 2018/19 season was Vlhova's breakout year skiing to victory in five races, which was more than her previous three campaigns combined. She finished as runner-up to Shiffrin in the first five classic slaloms of the World Cup season before beating the double Olympic gold medallist in Flachau.

At the 2019 Alpine Ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, she won her first senior medals, including her country's first-ever gold medal. In windy conditions, she outskied 2010 Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg and Shiffrin to win the giant slalom title.

Stating her case

Vlhova has emerged as one of the leading contenders for multiple medals in the technical disciplines at Beijing 2022, thanks to her rising stock over the last three seasons.

She grew from strength to strength buoyed by her regular sojourns to the podium and was ultimately crowned the top slalom skier in 2020, earning the slalom globe for the first time.

Building on that moment, Vlhova made history the following season, becoming the first alpine skier from Slovakia to win the overall Crystal Globe after dominating the 2020/2021 season.

Vlhova has been the dominant force in the slalom heading into the Winter Olympics after clinching the overall World Cup title in the event for a second time.

"The reason is I am now 100% mentally balanced," Vlhova said. "That was the only thing missing for me before to become really the best.

"The season until now has been going very well for me, so I am in a very good mental mood and physical shape as well, and fully focused for the Olympic competitions. I feel really strong."

Competition schedule

Venues: National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing

Dates: Monday 7 February–Saturday 19 February

All times below are in China Standard Time (UTC+8). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

Monday 7 February

10:15/13:45 Women’s Giant Slalom

Wednesday 9 February

10:15/13:45 Women’s Slalom

Friday 11 February

11:00 Women's Super G

Tuesday 15 February

11:00 Women’s downhill

Thursday 17 February

10:30/14:00 Women's combined

Saturday 19 February

11:00 Team event