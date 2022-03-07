The sky's the limit for Canadian snowboarder Tyler Turner after winning maiden Paralympic Winter Games gold

Five years since a skydiving accident claimed both his legs, Canadian snowboarder Tyler Turner can now call himself a Paralympic gold medallist.

33-year-old Turner came up against some of the best riders in the business – including defending U.S. champion Mike Schultz and Dutchman Chris Vos – in the men's Para snowboard-cross SB-LL1 at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Not to be intimidated by the strong field, Turner was in dominant form as he finished the quarter-final, semi-final and the big final in first place.

"This is incredible. I don't even know if it's sunk in yet. This is crazy. Four years ago, I didn't even think I'd snowboard, and now standing on top of the podium, it's unbelievable," Turner said.

The double-amputee is competing at his first Paralympics in Beijing 2022 but is no stranger to the top of the podium after grabbing two golds and a bronze medal at the recent world championships in Lillehammer.

Turner finished 1.53 seconds ahead of the second-placed Schultz, and People's Republic of China's Wu Zhongwei finished third.

"I felt no pressure. I started building some momentum through the season. At world champs, it all came together and then to finish it off here, I just stuck to the plan," Turner said.

"We say in Canada: pucks deep. I got pucks deep, stuck to the game plan, and here we are. It worked out for me."

Climbing out of the dark days

Turner has made a meteoric rise since a parachute jump from 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) ended in a devastating crash landing in 2017, which led to both legs eventually being amputated below the knee by the end of 2018.

He has since found his way back to the skies as a skydiving instructor and has taken up other extreme sports such as surfing and snowboarding.

Speaking to the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), Turner said sport helped carry him through the 'dark days' following his accident. Before making his Paralympics debut and stunning haul at the world championships, Turner competed at the Ampsurf 2020 ISA World Para Surfing Championship. He finished ninth overall in the kneel surfing category.

"Without it, depression is a deep dark hole, and that's what helped me climb out of the dark days, and it's what keeps me motivated to get up in the morning and push through the pain and a lot of the challenges," Turner said. "It's all about just having fun and putting a smile on your face."

Turner told the CPC that he first experimented with wheelchair sports such as basketball and tennis, ultimately settling for stand-up sports.

"There were a lot of issues, a lot of pain, but I knew right away I was going to be able to ride at a high level," Turner said. "I started making phone calls to people I knew in the industry. I honestly thought with the right help and support, coaching and prosthetics that I had a chance of being quite good."

Mike Schultz and Tyler Turner Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Stronger together

Turner shared the podium with Schultz, who had to settle for the silver medal at his second appearance at the Paralympics.

"I'm thrilled, I'm so pumped, I rode my absolute best today…to be racing on the course with all these athletes and the level we are at compared to where we were four years ago in PyeongChang it's mind-blowing," Schultz told Olympics.com.

"These athletes are just raising the bar, they're pushing me past my comfort zone, they're riding so fast and so well. So I'm just so pumped to be part of this generation in adaptive sports."

Schultz's legacy extends beyond the podium as the founder of BioDapt, a high-performance lower limb prosthetics manufacturer.

The 40-year-old said more than 20 athletes from 11 countries were using his equipment at Beijing 2022.

While his designs and equipment helped give his competitors the edge, Schultz said he left everything out on the snow for a shot at the podium.

He added that the change in the Olympic motto to include 'stronger together was an accurate reflection of the spirit embodied by Paralympic athletes.