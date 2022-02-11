Ski jumping: Olympic large hill final at Beijing 2022 - Preview, schedule & stars to watch

The penultimate ski jumping final of Beijing 2022 begins on Saturday (12 February) with the men’s large hill event.

There were no major casualties from Friday night’s qualification, meaning there will be a star-studded top 50 jumpers battling it out over a further three rounds to decide the Winter Olympic medallists.

Norway's Marius Lindvik and Havlor Egner Granerud took first and second respectively in qualifying, with freshly-crowned mixed team gold medallist Peter Prevc in third.

The large hill at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou stands at an impressive height of 446 feet, with the landing funnelling straight into a large stadium which can be used for football matches in the summer.

Below, we take a look at the schedule and athletes to watch out for.

MORE: Olympic ski jumping at Beijing 2022: Top five things to know

Beijing 2022 ski jumping large hill final schedule

12 February (all times China)

18:00 - 18:35 - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition

19:00 - 19:45 - Men's Large Hill Individual 1st Round

20:00 - 20:33 - Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round

Athletes to watch out for in the Beijing 2022 men's large hill final

Where else to start than with 2020/21 overall Ski Jumping World Cup winner Halvor Egner Granerud? The Norwegian was on fire in qualification and looks set to deliver on the hype.

Kobayashi Ryoyu is the biggest name in ski jumping right now. The 25-year-old Japanese athlete entered Beijing 2022 in the form of his life after winning the prestigious Four Hills Tournament, and backed that up with victory in the normal hill event. He finished ninth in qualifying.

Just above him in eighth was reigning Olympic champion Kamil Stoch, who has struggled for form this year but will be hoping for a big finish in China.

Austrian legend and reigning large hill world champion Stefan Kraft will be hoping to add the one title that so far eludes his illustrious career, finishing fourth in qualifying, while German two-time large hill individual world medallist Karl Geiger finished 12th.

MORE: How to watch ski jumping at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022